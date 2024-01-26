Craig Levein: New St Johnstone signing Connor Smith can score and assist – now he’ll get games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein: New St Johnstone signing Connor Smith can score and assist – now he’ll get games

The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract.

By Eric Nicolson
Connor Smith.
Connor Smith. Image: SNS.

Connor Smith has all the talent a player needs to be a Premiership hit, according to Craig Levein.

And, with creativity, goals and dynamism already in his locker, St Johnstone will help him tick the last box to become a successful top flight footballer – a run of games.

Levein gave Smith his Hearts debut as a 16-year-old, while his assistant, Andy Kirk, helped the former Scotland international develop in the Tynecastle academy.

Both were singing off the same hymn sheet when they made him a January transfer target.

“Andy is really tight with him,” said Levein. “He had him at 16s and 18s at Hearts.

Andy Kirk and Craig Levein.
Andy Kirk and Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

“He’s someone both of us know really well.

“We know what type of character he is, how good an athlete he is, how good a footballer he is.

“His pathway has been a little bit disjointed by loans here and there. Some good loans, though.

“He’s been back in the Hearts team for some of the European matches I watched last year.

“The only thing he hasn’t had is a run of games in the top flight.

“I believe in him, Andy believes in him and I know that he’s the type of player who’ll do everything he can to be as good as he can possibly be.

“If we can get him up to speed and back to what we know he can do, I think he’s going to be a big asset for us.

“Since he’s been 14, 15, he’s been a promising young player.

“He hasn’t had a place to play 50 games and that’s what he needs.

“He’s not a kid anymore.

“If we can get him back on track he might be someone who, in time, might be worth some money as well.”

Another versatile recruit

There’s a thread running through the signings Saints are making under Levein.

“Connor can play a number of different positions, which is something I’m quite keen on,” he explained.

“I am leaning more towards this.

“Luke (Robinson) can play left centre-back, left-back and left wing-back.

“David (Keltjens) can play across the midfield and at right-back and right wing-back.

“Matty (Smith) and Dan (Phillips) can play just about anywhere. So we are quite versatile, particularly in the midfield area.

“It helps.

“Part of my remit is to reduce to the size of the squad and find players who can do more than one thing.

“Connor can score a goal, he can assist. There’s a lot of things he can do.

“I’m really excited about getting him in. He can attack and can work hard.

“He’s a Matty Smith/Max type of player and there will be games where we want to use more of those.

“We might use an extra midfielder instead of two strikers. That’s something we’ve been discussing.

“It’s good to have him in the building – he’s an infectious character. He’s good around the dressing room.

“I know what we’re getting. People don’t change their character.”

