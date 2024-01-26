Craig Levein: New St Johnstone signing Connor Smith can score and assist – now he’ll get games

Connor Smith has all the talent a player needs to be a Premiership hit, according to Craig Levein.

And, with creativity, goals and dynamism already in his locker, St Johnstone will help him tick the last box to become a successful top flight footballer – a run of games.

Levein gave Smith his Hearts debut as a 16-year-old, while his assistant, Andy Kirk, helped the former Scotland international develop in the Tynecastle academy.

Both were singing off the same hymn sheet when they made him a January transfer target.

“Andy is really tight with him,” said Levein. “He had him at 16s and 18s at Hearts.

“He’s someone both of us know really well.

“We know what type of character he is, how good an athlete he is, how good a footballer he is.

“His pathway has been a little bit disjointed by loans here and there. Some good loans, though.

“He’s been back in the Hearts team for some of the European matches I watched last year.

“The only thing he hasn’t had is a run of games in the top flight.

“I believe in him, Andy believes in him and I know that he’s the type of player who’ll do everything he can to be as good as he can possibly be.

“If we can get him up to speed and back to what we know he can do, I think he’s going to be a big asset for us.

“Since he’s been 14, 15, he’s been a promising young player.

“He hasn’t had a place to play 50 games and that’s what he needs.

“He’s not a kid anymore.

“If we can get him back on track he might be someone who, in time, might be worth some money as well.”

Another versatile recruit

There’s a thread running through the signings Saints are making under Levein.

“Connor can play a number of different positions, which is something I’m quite keen on,” he explained.

“I am leaning more towards this.

“Luke (Robinson) can play left centre-back, left-back and left wing-back.

“David (Keltjens) can play across the midfield and at right-back and right wing-back.

“Matty (Smith) and Dan (Phillips) can play just about anywhere. So we are quite versatile, particularly in the midfield area.

“It helps.

“Part of my remit is to reduce to the size of the squad and find players who can do more than one thing.

“Connor can score a goal, he can assist. There’s a lot of things he can do.

“I’m really excited about getting him in. He can attack and can work hard.

“He’s a Matty Smith/Max type of player and there will be games where we want to use more of those.

“We might use an extra midfielder instead of two strikers. That’s something we’ve been discussing.

“It’s good to have him in the building – he’s an infectious character. He’s good around the dressing room.

“I know what we’re getting. People don’t change their character.”