St Johnstone sign Connor Smith from Hearts, with a striker next on Craig Levein’s shopping list

The former Scotland international is Saints' fourth January recruit.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's latest signing, Connor Smith.
St Johnstone's latest signing, Connor Smith. Image: SNS

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of versatile young Hearts player, Connor Smith.

The former Scotland under-21 international, who has been on loan to six different clubs in his career so far, has moved from Tynecastle on an 18-month contract.

Smith, most recently with Scunthorpe United where he scored six goals in 16 appearances, can play across the midfield and attack.

Perth boss Craig Levein gave him his Hearts debut as a 16-year-old and assistant manager Andy Kirk worked with him for several years.

Smith is Saints’ fourth January recruit.

Benjamin Kimpioka and David Keltjens have both made their debuts already, while Kerr Smith will be in the squad for Saturday’s clash with Motherwell.

The club were able to get this deal over the line as a result of Luke Jephcott moving to Newport County.

Courier Sport understands that a striker is next on Levein’s wish list if he can free up further space in his squad before the transfer window closes.

Finding a club to settle

Smith said: “The loan moves have all proved really useful in my development but I need to be settling down now and concentrating on one club.

“I was most recently at Scunthorpe but I felt it was best to be in Scotland and playing regularly in the Premiership and this move gives me the chance to do that.

“It was Craig Levein who gave me my debut for Hearts when I was only 16 so he knows all about me and what I can do.

“I worked with Andy Kirk at Tynecastle as well so having them here has certainly influenced my decision to join Saints.”

He added: “I can play centre midfield or wide and have also been a 10 so hopefully I can give the team a few options.

“I can drive forward from the middle of the park and can get goals so I’m looking forward to just getting settled for 18 months, improving my game further and helping the team climb up the league.”

Conversation