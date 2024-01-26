St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Nicky Clark and Chris Kane could both be back to face Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein confirms Nicky Clark and Chris Kane could both be back to face Motherwell

The pair missed Wednesday night's draw with Aberdeen

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone duo Nicky Clark and Chris Kane.
St Johnstone duo Nicky Clark and Chris Kane. Image: SNS.

Both Nicky Clark and Chris Kane could return to the St Johnstone squad for Saturday’s clash with Motherwell.

Kane missed the midweek draw with Aberdeen as a result of illness, while his fellow striker felt his groin tighten after the defeat to Airdrie a few days earlier.

The pair – and Kerr Smith – are now back on the training ground and in contention for a game that gives Saints an opportunity to leapfrog their opponents.

“Nicky hasn’t really had a clean run at it for quite a while,” said manager Craig Levein.

“I am hoping that he’s OK for Saturday.

“Kano has been ill after the problems with his calf which kept him out at Airdrie.

“He’s trained for the first time today. He was off Wednesday and Thursday.

“He’s better now.

“Kerr Smith is added to the squad.

“He just needs training and some game-time.

“For him, he’s going to have to work his backside off to get in the team which I think is a good thing.

“And while he’s working his backside off it will help him get fitter over the next couple of weeks.

“At some point I will need to rest one or two of my elder statesmen at the back.

“Then hopefully we can get Kerr up to speed and ready to step in.

“Or if someone gets injured then he may need to appear sooner than expected.”

Third time lucky?

Saints have already faced Motherwell twice in Levein’s short time in charge at McDiarmid Park.

On both occasions they got themselves into the lead only to be pegged back for draws.

“Biereth is away but Theo Bair came on at Fir Park and caused us some problems,” said Levein.

“The last two games were really tight and fairly nervous affairs, I felt.

“We were two up here and then we lost a goal and I felt that affected us and we lost another one.

“It was 1-1 through there when they scored in stoppage time.

Mika Biereth scores Motherwell's equaliser.
Mika Biereth scores Motherwell’s equaliser. Image: SNS.

“So that’s a warning for us.

“It’s something that we need to concentrate on – to make sure that we are defending well late into the second half.

“The teams are obviously quite closely matched. That’s what we’ve seen.

“The question is – have we improved since then? Have these guys we’ve brought in made a difference?

“We’ve had periods of resurgence, then falling back down a wee bit.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Connor Smith.
Craig Levein: New St Johnstone signing Connor Smith can score and assist - now…
Connor Smith playing for Hearts, Scotland and Queen's Park.
Connor Smith: St Johnstone new boy's 6 loans, beating England and former coach's verdict
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and referee John Beaton checks his VAR screen on Wednesday night in Perth. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans hungry for AGM reassurance as St Johnstone VAR wrangle…
St Johnstone's latest signing, Connor Smith.
St Johnstone sign Connor Smith from Hearts, with a striker next on Craig Levein's…
St Johnstone's David Keltjens made a successful debut.
David Keltjens: Career gamble pays off for new St Johnstone defender who is off…
Chris Kane and Joe Shaughnessy could meet again on February 11.
Dundee v St Johnstone fixture rescheduled AGAIN
2
Luke Jephcott has left, Craig Levein can recognise his team again and Saints fans are in a VAR-fuelled fury.
ERIC NICOLSON: Luke Jephcott verdict, St Johnstone resilience and Perth VAR fury justified
Liam Gordon with referee John Beaton.
St Johnstone VAR fury as Perth club seek SFA answers following disallowed goal
Luke Jephcott has left St Johnstone for Newport County.
St Johnstone striker Luke Jephcott signs for Newport County as Hearts midfielder Connor Smith…
Craig Levein with Luke Robinson at full-time.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein relieved he kept debut star David Keltjens on the…

Conversation