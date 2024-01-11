Owners of rehomed XL Bullies in Dundee and Fife react to ‘outrageous’ U-turn on ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of rehomed XL Bullies in Dundee and Fife react to ‘outrageous’ U-turn on ban

First Minister Humza Yousaf announced the ban on Thursday.

By Sean O'Neil
Billy Forrester with his XL Bully Dog. Image: Billy Forrester
Billy Forrester with his XL Bully Dog. Image: Billy Forrester

Owners of rehomed XL Bullies living in Dundee and Fife have reacted to the Scottish Government’s “outrageous” U-turn on banning the dogs.

Billy Forrester from Kirkcaldy adopted his XL Bully, Duke, on December 27 – five days before the ban came into force in England.

At that time the First Minister Humza Yousaf said he didn’t think similar legislation in Scotland would be required.

But on Thursday he told MSPs that his government would now replicate the order brought in by Westminster. 

Billy said the decision took him totally by surprise.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen,” he said.

“What they are doing is outrageous.

“They waited until after all the dogs were brought up here. They could have stopped all the dogs that were coming up here that weren’t being vetted.

“They should have had something in place.”

An XL Bully dog.
An XL Bully dog. Image: Shutterstock

Billy believes he would have still rehomed Duke but admits it will be hard with all the additional costs a ban brings.

“It’s a struggle,” he said.

“It’s a lot of money to be handing out.”

By mirroring the Westminster ban, XL Bully owners will now be required to pay for an exemption permit fee as well taking out insurance and neutering their dogs.

Who polices XL Bullies in Dundee?

An owner from Lochee, who wished to remain anonymous, adopted a two-year-old XL Bully that had been brought from England because of the ban.

She believes some new owners will now be left wondering what to do with their new dog.

“I think the Scottish Government should have been clearer that they weren’t not banning the dogs but that they were just still considering it.

“I think a lot of people will regret now having taken them on.”

Already the owner of another rescued bully-cross who also fits the characteristics of an XL Bully, she wonders who will police the new legislation.

It’s a point also raised by the Scottish SPCA and The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC).

SSPCA opposed to ban

The SSPCA say they are disappointed the Scottish Government has decided to follow the UK Government’s lead.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We remain opposed to a ban of this type on a specific dog type, which we believe is not the most effective way to protect the public.

“Instead, we believe any breed of dog can be potentially out of control and dangerous in the wrong hands.

“We also call on the Scottish Government to ensure that the teams responsible for enforcing this law have the resources and training they need before the ban begins, to ensure that no more dogs than absolutely necessary become caught up in this.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

A letter published on the day the First Minister announced the U-turn, Professor Cathy Dwyer, chairperson of SAWC, spoke out against a potential ban.

She questioned who will enforce the new legislation, saying: “In England and Wales, Dog Legislation Officers are specified police officers.

“This is not a position currently within Police Scotland. DLOs would need to be appointed and trained and a budget allocated to pay for the kennelling of seized dogs pending the outcome of the court process.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf said will bring forward the new regulations “as soon as possible”.

He said: “Recent reports of XL Bully dogs being moved to Scotland from south of the border are concerning and it’s important we do not become a dumping ground for the breed, leading to unacceptable risks to public safety and animal welfare.”

