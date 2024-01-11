Binmen and street sweeper seen rushing to help man who fell from Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Binmen and street sweeper seen rushing to help man who fell from Dundee flat

Police remained at the scene overnight into Thursday.

By James Simpson
Police remain situated on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police remain situated on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Council workers rushed to a man’s aid after he fell from a flat in Dundee.

Binmen and a street sweeper offered support to a male on Morgan Street before the arrival of the emergency services.

Police taped off the area in Stobswell on Wednesday morning, after a 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The nature and severity of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Neighbours said police “forced entry” into a property after the man was taken away in an ambulance.

Door-to-door inquiries have also been conducted locally as police remained at the scene overnight.

Officers have sealed of Morgan Street in the Stobswell area of Dundee
Police sealed off Morgan Street in Stobswell. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson.

One local praised council workers who offered assistance to the male.

He said: “The street sweeper was supporting the guy and the other council staff helped.

“It was good they rushed to the guys aid.

“Some of the council staff had to give statements to the police at the scene as well.

“The police cordon got smaller as the day went on.”

Another resident said they heard “banging” as officers entered the block.

‘Police stayed at the block overnight’

He said: “The ambulance left and shortly after half a dozen officers went in with a battering ram.

“You heard the banging of them trying to get in the door of an address.

“I’ve been aware police stayed at the block overnight.

“I don’t know the guy who was injured but I hope he is OK.”

Two police officers remained inside the close on Thursday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.20am on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, officers were called to a report that a 36-year-old man had been injured after falling from a flat on Morgan Street, Dundee.

“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

