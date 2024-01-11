Binmen and street sweeper seen rushing to help man who fell from Dundee flat

Council workers rushed to a man’s aid after he fell from a flat in Dundee.

Binmen and a street sweeper offered support to a male on Morgan Street before the arrival of the emergency services.

Police taped off the area in Stobswell on Wednesday morning, after a 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The nature and severity of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Neighbours said police “forced entry” into a property after the man was taken away in an ambulance.

Door-to-door inquiries have also been conducted locally as police remained at the scene overnight.

One local praised council workers who offered assistance to the male.

He said: “The street sweeper was supporting the guy and the other council staff helped.

“It was good they rushed to the guys aid.

“Some of the council staff had to give statements to the police at the scene as well.

“The police cordon got smaller as the day went on.”

Another resident said they heard “banging” as officers entered the block.

‘Police stayed at the block overnight’

He said: “The ambulance left and shortly after half a dozen officers went in with a battering ram.

“You heard the banging of them trying to get in the door of an address.

“I’ve been aware police stayed at the block overnight.

“I don’t know the guy who was injured but I hope he is OK.”

Two police officers remained inside the close on Thursday afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.20am on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, officers were called to a report that a 36-year-old man had been injured after falling from a flat on Morgan Street, Dundee.

“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”