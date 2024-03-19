Fife recycling centre staff to launch unofficial action amid health and safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife recycling centre staff to launch unofficial action amid health and safety fears

Unions warn Wednesday's demonstration is just the start of an escalating dispute with management.

By Claire Warrender
Union members at a previous demonstration against Cireco last year.
Union members at a previous demonstration against Cireco last year.

Angry Fife recycling centre staff are launching unofficial action amid a series of grievances against management.

Workers are demonstrating at the gates of the region’s so-called super depot at Bankhead in Glenrothes on Wednesday.

The Fife recycling centre staff demonstration will take place at Bankhead Depot in Glenrothes.
The Fife recycling centre staff demonstration will take place at  Fife Council's Bankhead depot in Glenrothes.

Dozens of workers are expected at the morning protest against Cireco, the company that provides Fife’s waste and recycling services.

While the action will not affect bin collections or public access to recycling centres, the unions warn it could escalate if concerns are not addressed.

John Gillespie, from Unite, says members have been unhappy for some time.

“They’ve had enough of how they’re being treated and how they perceive Cireco to be operating,” he said.

“If they don’t act, they could end up with a full-blown dispute on their hands.”

Fife recycling centre staff already planning future action

Workers’ main concerns centre on health and safety issues.

“Our members feel they are putting profit before people and management are coming across as aggressive to workers,” said Mr Gillespie.

“We also feel they are trying to union bust.

Unite activist John Gillespie during a previous protest.
Unite activist John Gillespie during a previous protest. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.

“These are bold statements but that’s how people feel and their concerns are not being addressed.”

Mr Gillespie and other union members have been locked in talks in a bid to resolve the dispute.

However, he added: “This is just the start. We’re already planning future events.

“Our members will decide their next move but there will probably be further demos at other sites.”

Health and safety is key, say bosses

A similar demonstration was held by recycling centre staff at Cireco’s Fife headquarters last year.

However, workers feel many of the issues raised then are still ongoing.

Fife Council and said it would ensure safety at the Bankhead site is not compromised during the demonstration.

And they confirmed there will be no disruption to public recycling or waste collection as a result.

Cireco chief executive Robin Baird said: “We welcome all dialogue with staff and always respond to any concerns raised by employees or the trades unions.

“Health and safety is a key ethos of the company and we continue to work with union colleagues and our workforce to reinforce this.

“At a regular union forum meeting earlier today, I offered to open all of our sites for trade union engagement to give colleagues the opportunity to meet with union members.”

Conversation