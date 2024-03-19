Fife recycling centre staff to launch unofficial action amid health and safety fears

Angry Fife recycling centre staff are launching unofficial action amid a series of grievances against management.

Workers are demonstrating at the gates of the region’s so-called super depot at Bankhead in Glenrothes on Wednesday.

Dozens of workers are expected at the morning protest against Cireco, the company that provides Fife’s waste and recycling services.

While the action will not affect bin collections or public access to recycling centres, the unions warn it could escalate if concerns are not addressed.

John Gillespie, from Unite, says members have been unhappy for some time.

“They’ve had enough of how they’re being treated and how they perceive Cireco to be operating,” he said.

“If they don’t act, they could end up with a full-blown dispute on their hands.”

Fife recycling centre staff already planning future action

Workers’ main concerns centre on health and safety issues.

“Our members feel they are putting profit before people and management are coming across as aggressive to workers,” said Mr Gillespie.

“We also feel they are trying to union bust.

“These are bold statements but that’s how people feel and their concerns are not being addressed.”

Mr Gillespie and other union members have been locked in talks in a bid to resolve the dispute.

However, he added: “This is just the start. We’re already planning future events.

“Our members will decide their next move but there will probably be further demos at other sites.”

Health and safety is key, say bosses

A similar demonstration was held by recycling centre staff at Cireco’s Fife headquarters last year.

However, workers feel many of the issues raised then are still ongoing.

Fife Council and said it would ensure safety at the Bankhead site is not compromised during the demonstration.

And they confirmed there will be no disruption to public recycling or waste collection as a result.

Cireco chief executive Robin Baird said: “We welcome all dialogue with staff and always respond to any concerns raised by employees or the trades unions.

“Health and safety is a key ethos of the company and we continue to work with union colleagues and our workforce to reinforce this.

“At a regular union forum meeting earlier today, I offered to open all of our sites for trade union engagement to give colleagues the opportunity to meet with union members.”