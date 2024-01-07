IN PICTURES: Cambo Gardens Burn midwinter event lights up the night sky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Cambo Gardens Burn midwinter event lights up the night sky

The gardens were illuminated by 120 fire candles and lighting as part of the annual East Neuk Festival.

Anwen Feasey, 9, from St Andrews enjoys the display at Cambo Gardens.
Anwen Feasey, 9, from St Andrews enjoys the display at Cambo Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Cambo Gardens was bathed in the light from 120 fire candles as the public flocked to the enjoy the unique Winter Burn event in all its glory.

The flicker of flames from candles positioned along the burn as night fell on Saturday created a memorising and stunning display.

With the glow from the flames reflected on the running water, visitors got to see the gardens as they never have done before.

The event was further complemented by additional lighting displays and art instillations to entertain and delight the public.

Burn takes place across the weekend at the popular tourist attraction near Kingsbarns.

It’s part of a wider programme of events included in the annual East Neuk Festival which take place across the region.

And our photographer Kenny Smith was on hand to capture some of the best images from the Cambo Gardens event.

120 fire candles lit up the Burn at Cambo Gardens.
120 fire candles light up the burn at Cambo Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Visitors take selfies as they walk through the fire-lit gardens.
A photo opportunity for visitors as they enjoy  the fire-lit gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Visitors take selfies as they walk through the gardens.
Visitors take selfies as they walk through the gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Burn event was part of the annual Eat Neuk Festival.
It’s an event that was was part of the annual Eat Neuk Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Sisters Anwen, 9, and Megan Feasey, 7, from St Andrews enjoy the display.
Sisters Anwen, 9, and Megan Feasey, 7, from St Andrews enjoy the display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Burn at Cambo Gardens.
Burn event at Cambo Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cambo Gardens lit up with 120 fire candles.
Cambo Gardens lit up with 120 fire candles and various light displays. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cambo Gardens lit up with 120 fire candles.
Fire lit up the burn at Cambo Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

 

