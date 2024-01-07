IN PICTURES: Cambo Gardens Burn midwinter event lights up the night sky

Cambo Gardens was bathed in the light from 120 fire candles as the public flocked to the enjoy the unique Winter Burn event in all its glory.

The flicker of flames from candles positioned along the burn as night fell on Saturday created a memorising and stunning display.

With the glow from the flames reflected on the running water, visitors got to see the gardens as they never have done before.

The event was further complemented by additional lighting displays and art instillations to entertain and delight the public.

Burn takes place across the weekend at the popular tourist attraction near Kingsbarns.

It’s part of a wider programme of events included in the annual East Neuk Festival which take place across the region.

And our photographer Kenny Smith was on hand to capture some of the best images from the Cambo Gardens event.