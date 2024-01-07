Fife IN PICTURES: Cambo Gardens Burn midwinter event lights up the night sky The gardens were illuminated by 120 fire candles and lighting as part of the annual East Neuk Festival. Anwen Feasey, 9, from St Andrews enjoys the display at Cambo Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson January 7 2024, 4.33pm Share IN PICTURES: Cambo Gardens Burn midwinter event lights up the night sky Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4858965/best-pictures-as-cambo-gardens-burn-midwinter-event-lights-up-night-sky/ Copy Link Cambo Gardens was bathed in the light from 120 fire candles as the public flocked to the enjoy the unique Winter Burn event in all its glory. The flicker of flames from candles positioned along the burn as night fell on Saturday created a memorising and stunning display. With the glow from the flames reflected on the running water, visitors got to see the gardens as they never have done before. The event was further complemented by additional lighting displays and art instillations to entertain and delight the public. Burn takes place across the weekend at the popular tourist attraction near Kingsbarns. It’s part of a wider programme of events included in the annual East Neuk Festival which take place across the region. And our photographer Kenny Smith was on hand to capture some of the best images from the Cambo Gardens event. 120 fire candles light up the burn at Cambo Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A photo opportunity for visitors as they enjoy the fire-lit gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Visitors take selfies as they walk through the gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson It’s an event that was was part of the annual Eat Neuk Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Sisters Anwen, 9, and Megan Feasey, 7, from St Andrews enjoy the display. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Burn event at Cambo Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Cambo Gardens lit up with 120 fire candles and various light displays. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Fire lit up the burn at Cambo Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson