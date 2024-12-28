Notable people you didn’t know studied at Stirling University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Higher Education

Notable people you didn’t know studied at Stirling University

They might not all be household names, but these University of Stirling alumni have gone on to do extraordinary things.

Greg McHugh - otherwise known as Gary: Tank Commander - says his Stirling University business course helped him to be a better comedy writer. Image: BBC Scotland
Greg McHugh - otherwise known as Gary: Tank Commander - says his Stirling University business course helped him to be a better comedy writer. Image: BBC Scotland
By Alex Watson

Novelist Iain Banks, poet Jackie Kay and food critic Grace Dent are among the best known graduates of University of Stirling.

Though it’s one of the new kids on the block in Scottish university terms, Stirling has seen a great many remarkable people walk through its doors to study since its establishment in 1967.

They might not all be household names, but these alumni have gone on to do extraordinary things.

Here are some notable former Stirling University students you might not (but should) know about.

Kirsty Wark

Kirsty Wark’s career may have looked entirely different if she’d stuck with fine art at Stirling. Image: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Believe it or not, Scottish journalist and presenter Kirsty Wark began studying fine art at the University of Stirling in 1972, when she was 17 years old.

In 1997, she told The Independent the Queen came to campus during the same year and student protests took place because “there had been rent increases for students but a lot of money had been spent on the Queen’s visit”.

Kirsty changed her university and course a year later, moving to Edinburgh to undertake an Honours degree in Scottish studies.

Jonathon Fletcher

Long before Google, Jonathon Fletcher invented the world’s first online search engine, in a computer lab on Stirling University campus.

He had already graduated the year before, 1992, with a BSc in computing science.

Though his early project didn’t work out, it paved the way for the search engines that came after.

He is now often acknowledged as the father of the web search engine.

Greg McHugh

Greg McHugh (second from left) has become famous across Scotland for his character Gary: Tank Commander. Image: Graeme Hunter/BBC/The Comedy Unit

Perhaps better known to some as Gary: Tank Commander, Greg McHugh began acting as a teenager but says he was advised to go to university before properly starting his career.

His original plan was to do sport studies at Stirling University, but he didn’t enjoy the course as much as he expected and switched to business studies.

In 2016, he told The Scotsman that his degree course helped him to sharpen his comedy scriptwriting skills.

He said: “In business reports you’re summarising and in sitcom you’re trying to be funny in the shortest amount of words. So they’re both about structure.”

In the past, the comedian has also suggested the unforgettable character of Gary may have been based on “a guy who sold pizzas” at Stirling Uni, though he says he took inspiration from lots of people.

Fiona McIntyre

Fiona McIntyre studied sports studies and media. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Now managing director at the Scottish Women’s Premier League, Fiona McIntyre studied sports studies and media between 2001 and 2005 at the University of Stirling, graduating with a BA (Hons).

Working with a small team, she is responsible for running the domestic competitions for the top 20 women’s football clubs in Scotland.

Hamish Hamilton

Hamish Hamilton, pictured here at the 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards in LA during January 2024. Image: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Double-BAFTA Award winning British director has masterminded the filming of huge live events such as the MTV Video Music Awards, as well as concerts from the likes of The Rolling Stones, Beyoncé, Madonna and Peter Gabriel.

In 2012, he directed the televised opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in London.

He thought he would become an accountant, graduating with a BA (Hons) in accountancy from the University of Stirling in 1989, but ended up beginning his media career with the BBC in Scotland.

Alan Bissett

Alan Bissett returned to Stirling to study a second degree

Author, playwright and screenwriter Alan Bissett graduated from Stirling in 1998 with a first class honours degree in English literature and education.

A few years later, he returned to the university to undertake a masters degree in English, and published his 2001 debut novel, Boyracers, during that time.

He has gone on to publish four more fiction and non-fiction books, as well as contribute to several anthologies and perform his own work on stage.

Catriona Matthew

Catriona Matthew on day one of her last Open.
Catriona Matthew on day one of her last Open. Image: SNS

Golfer Catriona Matthew studied accountancy as part of a golf scholarship at the University of Stirling, and graduated in 1992.

She has racked up 11 professional wins at major competitions across the globe during her career.

Appointed an MBE in 2010 and an OBE 2020 for services to golf, Catriona primarily plays on the US-based LPGA Tour, and is also a member of the Ladies European Tour.

Tommy Sheridan

Tommy Sheridan began his political activism at the University of Stirling

Politician and activist Tommy Sheridan was a student at Stirling in the early 1980s, undertaking a BA (Hons) in economics and politics.

He became well known in Scotland for campaigning against the poll tax, and later became a Glasgow city councillor and then an MSP.

It was while attending the university that Tommy became a member of Militant, a Trotskyist Labour Party group.

He was expelled from Labour in 1989 for “bringing the party into disrepute”, after it was decided Militant contravened Labour’s constitution.

Niall Farrell

Dubbed “Scotland’s poker king of Las Vegas“, top professional poker player Niall Farrell graduated in 2012 with a BA in business law from Stirling University.

He began playing the card game while studying, with friends as well as online.

By the time he finished his uni course, he felt confident enough to give poker a try professionally.

After a shaky start, a big win of $33,000 set him on the right path towards success, and he hasn’t looked back.

Cameron McKinley

Cameron McKinley was signed to Stirling Albion before he even graduated. Image: Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock

Stirling Albion footballer Cameron McKinley is the newest graduate on this list – he only walked across the stage in November.

The 24-year-old centre-forward studied MSc sport management, and was signed to Stirling’s home team during summer 2024.

Heather Woodbridge

Another bright young thing – earlier this year, at the age of 29, Heather Woodbridge became Orkney Council’s first female leader.

She is also the youngest chief in the council’s history, not to mention the youngest council leader overall in Scotland.

Heather studied a BSc (Hons) in ecology at the University of Stirling, graduating in 2017.

Mark Cousins

Director Mark Cousins (far right) pictured with (from left to right) John Archer, Clara Glynn and Alistair McGowan at Glasgow Film Festival 2023. Image: Amy Muir/Glasgow Film Festival/PA

Filmmaker Mark Cousins has been making documentaries since the 1990s, adding up to more than 50 films.

A 2011 documentary lasting 15 hours called The Story of Film: An Odyssey is one of his most famous works.

Mark studied a degree in film, television and art at the University of Stirling during the 1980s.

Richie Ramsay

Richie Ramsay poses with the trophy after winning the Cazoo Open at the Hillside Golf Club in Southport, July 2022. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Golfer Richie Ramsay got serious about the sport after graduating in 2007 with a BA (Hons) in marketing and sports studies from Stirling University.

Even before going pro, he became the first British-born winner of the US Amateur Championship in a century.

Richie now plays in the European Tour and has several impressive professional wins under his belt.

Doug Allan

Doug Allan filming with his RED 9A5A51. Image: Doug Allan

Fans of Blue Planet might know Doug Allan as the wildlife cinematographer responsible for some of the BBC’s most breath-taking nature documentaries.

He has been involved in the making of more than 65 films, and has won eight Emmys and four BAFTAs, as well as many other awards.

Doug is also a scientific research diver and biologist.

He graduated with a BSc in marine biology from the University of Stirling in 1973.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from Higher Education

Staff say they have no confidence in the management team remaining after the resignation of principal Professor Iain Gillespie.
Dundee University staff overwhelmingly vote 'no confidence' in bosses over financial crisis
22
Hazel Irvine received an honorary Doctor of Laws at St Andrews University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hazel Irvine on St Andrews student high jinx, golf and the 'real' Jim McLean…
Jamie Murray received his honorary doctorate in recognition for his contribution to Scottish and UK tennis. Image: Elaine Livingstone
Best pictures of Stirling University winter graduations 2024 day two
Living space of ground floor student apartment near former Kilrymont building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
St Andrews Madras College: Exclusive 'first peek' inside Kilrymont following student residence redevelopment
Friends gathered together to celebrate their academic achievements, posing for photos in front of the loch. Images: University of Stirling
Best pictures from first day of Stirling University winter graduations 2024
CR0050930, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Photos of Dundee University scientist David Gray, who got into drug discovery because his brother was asthmatic. His son also ended up being asthmatic and the drugs David helped develop are used by his son every day. Picture Shows; Dundee University scientist David Gray, School of Lifes Sciences, University of Dundee, Dow Street, Dundee, 19th Nov 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee scientist David grew up watching his brother struggle to breathe - so he…
St Andrews housing crisis: Students protesting about accommodation pressures in the town in 2022. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Are St Andrews and Dundee students facing an affordable 'housing crisis'?
4
Madras College pupils celebrate their exam results.
Madras College pupils reveal ambitions for the future after exam results success
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Author interview RM Brown Picture shows; Author RM (Rebecca) Brown as a child, and now. . na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
Former Dundee High pupil Rebecca shouts out supportive teachers as she launches debut fantasy…
Former president Donald Trump is guided off stage after shooting. Image: Shutterstock
Donald Trump shooting: Fife academic on consequences for US presidential race

Conversation