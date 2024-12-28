EXCLUSIVE: ‘No immediate’ RNLI plans to replace Broughty Ferry lifeboat with promised £2.5m craft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: ‘No immediate’ RNLI plans to replace Broughty Ferry lifeboat with promised £2.5m craft

In April 2023, the RNLI's decision to allocate a state-of-the-art Shannon-class lifeboat to the Ferry instead of Arbroath provoked fury in the Angus town.

By Graham Brown
RNLB Elizabeth of Glamis on station at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry’s promised £2.5 million lifeboat is not on the horizon.

RNLI chiefs confirmed there are “no immediate plans” to replace the station’s current all-weather boat with a jet-powered Shannon-class vessel.

The news comes 20 months after Broughty landed the RNLI’s most advanced craft under a controversial review of local lifesaving.

Its outcome saw Arbroath lifeboat station lose its all-weather status in a decision which provoked fury in the Angus town.

The allocation of a high-speed Atlantic 85 rigid inflatable instead split the volunteer crew and fundraising guild.

Arbroath RNLI station
Arbroath lifeboat station. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Arbroath had been told as far back as 2014 it would receive the jet-powered Shannon.

But in April 2023 RNLI chiefs reversed the plan in a service review.

The charity said it wanted to have “the right boats and equipment in the right places to enable our crews to save as many lives as possible”.

Arbroath has operated with its Atlantic 85 since the summer.

Broughty has two lifeboats – the Trent-class Elizabeth of Glamis, and D-class Oor Lifesaver.

Current Broughty lifeboat on station almost 25 years

Broughty was the RNLI’s first inshore station in Scotland when it was established in 1830.

Volunteers there are frequently one of the country’s busiest lifeboat crews. In 2023, there were 121 launches.

And RNLB Elizabeth of Glamis had been on station since 2001.

Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis.
RNLB Elizabeth of Glamis on the Tay. Image: RNLI

But it appears the long-serving lifeboat will remain there as it heads towards its 35th anniversary.

A charity spokesperson said: “There are no immediate plans to replace the Trent-class lifeboat in Broughty Ferry.”

New lifeboat bound for Arbroath

Meanwhile, the RNLI says Arbroath is lined up to receive a brand new Atlantic 85 in 2025.

It will replace the stand-in RIB which was sent to Arbroath in July for familiarisation training.

“A new Atlantic 85 lifeboat is scheduled for production at the RNLI’s inshore lifeboat centre next year, with delivery planned for later in 2025,” the spokesperson added.

Arbroath RNLI crew recently posted dramatic Facebook footage of the lifeboat tackling rough seas at the height of Storm Bert.

Montrose lifeboats (right) joined the weekend farewell to Arbroath RNLB Inchcape.
Montrose and Broughty lifeboats flank Arbroath RNLB Inchcape on her farewell in March. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The long-term future of Arbroath’s 222-year-old shed is also still undecided.

“The lifeboat station has undergone development to house the Atlantic 85, with feasibility studies ongoing to shape the future of our station footprint in Arbroath.”

The departure of the former Mersey-class lifeboat Inchcape in March marked the end of an era for the charity.

Arbroath was the last Scottish station with a slipway launch.

RNLB Inchcape was involved in more than 450 rescue missions over 30 years, saving 12 lives.

In October, we revealed she had been sold by the charity to join the fleet of a Dartmouth-based firm which carries families to sea to scatter the ashes of loved ones.

