Inside Dundee dressing-room after Ross County defeat with ‘home truths’ shared

'Reaction' needed for the Dark Blues at St Mirren tomorrow.

Ross County picked up a big win at Dundee's expense. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Ryan Astley has revealed there were some “home truths” dished out in the Dundee dressing-room after their shock 3-0 defeat to Ross County.

The Staggies closed the gap on the Dee in the Premiership table to just one point after their first away league win in 26 attempts.

The visitors notched three times and could have had more were it not for some last-ditch defending.

Notably from Astley himself, denying Ryan Leak making it 2-0 with a diving clearance off the line.

At both ends of the park it was a day when nothing went to plan for the Dee.

And that’s something they have to put right very quickly when they travel to buoyant St Mirren on Sunday.

Ryan Astley
Ryan Astley has been a regular in the Dundee defence this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“It’s never nice but you couldn’t blame the fans for booing. It was fair enough,” Astley said.

“It wasn’t good enough from our side and that’s a shame, especially as we had won the last three games at home and we were hoping to carry that form on.

“It’s good that the next game is coming round nice and quick.

“That’s what we want, 100%.

“A game is the best thing now so we can put it right.

“We need to get back to what we’ve been doing at home. We’ve been solid, full of energy, goals, creating chances, just being a nuisance.

“Teams don’t like playing us and we need to get back to that very soon.”

‘Home truths’

After Thursday’s defeat, the Dundee players and manager took an extended time before coming out to do their post-match media duties.

A robust conversation in the dressing-room would be putting it mildly as they came to terms with what had just happened.

With manager Tony Docherty making his feelings clear.

Dismayed Dundee: Trevor Carson and Mo Sylla can't prevent defeat at Dens
Dismayed Dundee: Trevor Carson and Mo Sylla can’t prevent defeat at Dens. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“There were a few home truths and we spoke as a group,” Astley revealed.

“The gaffer said what he wanted and we’ll take that on board.

“That kind of honesty is quite important when you have results like this. We have an honest group and I think you can see that.

“It’s all about our reaction now.

“We all need to look at ourselves individually and as a team.

“We’ll go through it, see what we did wrong and just talk and move on.”

Conversation