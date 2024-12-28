Why Dundee United won’t sweat Declan Gallagher absence for HUGE double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Dundee United won’t sweat Declan Gallagher absence for HUGE double-header

United ace Kevin Holt is adamant the Tangerines have the depth and leadership to handle Gallagher's suspension.

Declan Gallagher is given his marching orders by ref Kevin Clancy
Gallagher is given his marching orders by ref Kevin Clancy. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kevin Holt has backed Ross Graham to fill the void left by suspended Dundee United star Declan Gallagher.

United will be without the Scotland international for the visit of Aberdeen on Sunday and subsequent Dundee derby following his dismissal against St Johnstone on Boxing Day.

Gallagher’s mistimed lunge on Aaron Essel left referee Kevin Clancy with little choice but to flash the red card, casting a shadow over an otherwise outstanding performance by the experienced stopper.

However, Holt believes the Tangerines have already illustrated their strength in depth this season and expects that will be no different in the coming fixtures.

Graham is waiting in the wings following an untimely hamstring injury and, should he produce the same form he was displaying prior to that set-back, will seamlessly slot into the backline.

Ross Graham has been in superb form for the Tangerine
Ross Graham enjoyed an excellent campaign prior to injury. Image: SNS

“It looked to me like he (Gallagher) got the ball in real time, but they’ve obviously looked at it and decided he made contact with the St Johnstone player,” said Holt.

“But there will be no issues with Rossco (Ross Graham) coming in. He was doing really well before his injury, so I was delighted to see him back on the pitch on Thursday – although not in those circumstances. That was a real positive for him.

“We’ve seen the competition for places all season. Rossco has played, I’ve been out the team for a while, Manny (Adegboyega) has been on the bench in some games when we have gone to a back four.

“And whoever plays in that backline, nothing changes. The message and the way we play are very clear: be good defenders, first and foremost.”

Follow the leader

As well as losing a very capable defender in Gallagher, United are also losing a leader.

The 32-year-old captained the Tangerines against the Saintees and is one of the most vocal influences in the Terrors’ dressing room.

However, Holt is adamant there are plenty of other big personalities to shoulder that burden.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt wins a high ball against St Johnstone
Kevin Holt wins a high ball against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

He added: “Of course, we’ll miss Gall over the next couple of games. But you saw with Doc (Ross Docherty) coming on against St Johnstone – our captain for the last couple of years – that we have a lot of leaders to call upon.

“Even Vicko (Sevelj) and some of the foreign lads have really added to that; we have a team full of leaders.”

Chasing down the Dons

The win over St Johnstone means United have kicked off their gruelling winter schedule of seven games in 20 days with four points from the first two outings. Given they have hosted Celtic, that’s a fine platform to build upon.

Aberdeen – without a win in seven fixtures and reeling from a 4-0 defeat at Kilmarnock – are next up at a packed Tannadice. A victory would see the Tangerines move to within three points of Jimmy Thelin’s Dons in third place.

Peter Ambrose wheels away to celebrate his decisive strike.
Ambrose wheels away to celebrate his decisive strike against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“We got done by the late goal at Pittodrie last time (1-0 defeat),” added Holt. “So that’s between our teeth coming into Sunday’s game and it’s one to really look forward to.

“We’ve been pretty consistent.

“We’ve had a couple of results that will annoy us looking back at the end of the season – conceding four goals at Motherwell, for example – but it’s been an unbelievable first few months of the season and this is a busy spell, with loads of big games to relish.”

