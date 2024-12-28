Actor turned Old Course Hotel doorman turns to modelling after decade of St Andrews selfies

The Old Course Hotel’s kilted doorman Gordon Dryburgh has posed for thousands of selfies with St Andrews visitors over the years.

But how many of those guests realised they were rubbing shoulders with someone who has appeared on screen with some of the world’s top names?

Only the most eagle-eyed film buffs will have noticed the Fifer in a hard hat behind Michael Winslow and Lance Kinsey, aka Jones and Proctor, in Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol.

He also popped up in the 1987 mini-series Amerika starring Kris Kristofferson, as well as Anne of Green Gables 2 for the Disney Channel.

And now Gordon is returning to acting and is on the cusp of a modelling career after retiring as the face of the world-famous hotel this month.

Over the last decade, Gordon has greeted everyone from movie stars and sporting heroes to families arriving for afternoon tea.

And he says smiling for Old Course visitors was excellent practice for breaking into the world of modelling at the age of 66.

Meeting everyone from acting royalty to Fife grans

“At the Old Course Hotel I had my picture taken hundreds of times a day,” laughs Gordon.

“Many people were visiting St Andrews – and Scotland – for the first time and I was their first impression.

“It’s the kilt. People love it, especially the Koreans.

“I’ve seen lots of professional golfers, actors, millionaires and multi-millionaires.

“I enjoyed meeting people, whether it was famous faces or the wee wifie from Coaltown of Balgonie visiting for tea.

“My favourite time was always the Dunhill.

“The Open is enormous but security is very high, whereas the Dunhill is very relaxed and fun.”

From a Leven shoe shop to a Hollywood movie

Gordon started his working life in Wilkie’s shoe shop in Leven in the 70s.

But the acting bug took over and he was soon working with an organisation known as Arts in Fife.

He worked across the region before he and a pal set up their own company Nae Problem Community Arts.

One of their first projects was with Cilla Fisher and Artie Trezise, of Singing Kettle fame, who were recording their first record.

“Cilla and Artie exploded after that and the rest is history for them,” he says.

Gordon then travelled to Canada, which was at the heart of the 1980s film-making industry.

“I saw an ad saying extras wanted and that’s how I got into Police Academy 4,” he adds.

“I had a hard hat and carried a bucket and a plank of wood.

“If you blink you don’t see it but it was a full day’s work. It was great fun.”

Gordon lived in Canada for 20 years but returned to Fife to look after his elderly parents.

He then met wife Jackie, whom he married at the Old Course Hotel in 2022.

And her connections ensured he was back in front of the film cameras within days of retiring as doorman.

Jackie’s sons Laurie and Michael Brewster have resurrected film company Amicus Productions and are trying to rekindle a new golden age for British horror films.

They are gaining momentum with a number of ideas in the pipeline.

What’s next for former Old Course Hotel doorman?

Gordon spent a day as an extra on their latest project and he has signed up to a couple of other agencies for work in commercials and TV shows.

London agency Classic Models also invited him for a test shoot after seeing his photograph on the hotel’s social media.

“They’re looking for older folk for catalogue shoots, particularly men,” says Gordon.

“We did shoots inside and outside in the street.

“They emailed me afterwards saying I have a strong look and appear relaxed in front of the camera.

“It must be all that practice at the front door of the Old Course Hotel!”