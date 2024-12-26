Simo Valakari admits St Johnstone players felt sorry for themselves in loss to Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari admits St Johnstone players felt sorry for themselves in loss to Dundee United

The Perth side were beaten 2-1 in the Boxing Day clash at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari in the dugout before the game against Dundee United.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has admitted that his team has started to feel sorry for itself.

And if the Perth side are to stand any chance of staying the Premiership, they’ll have to kick that habit quickly and show more resilience than was on display in their 2-1 Tayside derby defeat to Dundee United.

Saints got themselves in front through Makenzie Kirk.

But Glenn Middleton and Sam Dalby turned the match around early in the second half, with Valakari’s men not coming up with the sort of response the home support demanded.

“I am getting a bit tired repeating myself,” he said. “We had some good stuff and too much not so good stuff.

“Do we need to be tougher? Definitely.

“When you are in the situation we are and not getting results, it affects you but that’s how football works.

“We can say: ‘Yes, we need to be tougher’ but we need to do it.

“You need to feel your pride is hurting because everyone is saying St Johnstone are a soft touch who lose goals for fun.

“That needs to hurt you, it’s professional pride and you have to show it.

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari during the game against Dundee United.
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari during the game against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“Did they feel sorry for themselves? Of course, that’s how it goes.

“But there’s no other option other than roll your sleeves up and go again.

“Nobody else is feeling sorry for you, everyone else wants to kick us out.

“The teams around us are looking at it thinking we’re out now, we only need to beat one team because St Johnstone are there.

“If we start feeling sorry for ourselves then it’s goodbye.

“I will enjoy these moments in a crazy way because it’s a test now, it’s a test of character and a test of what kind of team we are.

“How will we stand up to this moment? It’s not easy, everyone is against you.

“But we’ll see now what kind of characters we are.”

Do everything better

Valakari added: “You have to show it and if you’re not going to be the toughest or most physical team in the league, you have to find other ways to do it.

“It’s not just about saying the defence needs to be tougher or the goalkeeper needs to save something.

“It’s about the whole team doing everything better.

“The reaction to losing the first goal wasn’t good, those are the moments I’m talking about.

“When you’re suffering you have to deal with it, get out, get fouls, get up the pitch and stay in the match.

“We are brutally honest with ourselves, everyone is hurting.

“We can’t just wait and wait, we have to start getting the points we need so we have to learn the things I’m talking about quickly.”

United enjoyed the bulk of the possession in the early stages but didn’t have a good opportunity to show for it.

The first half-chance came at the other end when Graham Carey sent a diagonal free-kick into the box and Jack Sanders nodded it towards the back post, where Benji Kimpioka couldn’t keep his header on target.

Carey had a chance of his own from a dead-ball on 24 minutes after Drey Wright was tripped 25 yards out, but he couldn’t keep his effort down either.

Saints had got a stronger foothold in the contest by this point and Makenzie Kirk forced a fine near post save out of Jack Walton, having been put through by Carey, just before the half-hour mark.

Just after it, United had three corners in quick succession, all of them in-swingers, but the Perth defence held firm.

Kirk made a mess of an attempted clearance just outside his own box, which presented Kevin Holt with a chance to loft a ball into the danger area. Despite a scramble ensuing, United didn’t manage to get a clean shot away.

Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0.
Makenzie Kirk scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Saints took the lead in the last minute of the 45.

The United defenders allowed Kirk the time to turn in the box and his low shot on the angle gave Walton no chance of keeping it out.

The hosts were the first to threaten at the start of the second half, when Walton dealt well with a long-range Wright strike.

It was the visitors who found the net soon after, though.

Ex-Saint Middleton, cut in from the left wing, broke through a Sven Sprangler challenge and smashed a 25-yard shot past Josh Rae, off the inside of the keeper’s right-hand post.

Glenn Middleton celebrates scoring to make it 1-1.
Glenn Middleton celebrates scoring to make it 1-1. Image: SNS.

For the next 10 minutes it was one-way traffic towards Rae’s goal and it came as no great surprise when Dalby headed home a Vicko Sevelj cross to put United in front.

There appeared little to no prospect of Saints fashioning an equaliser.

Declan Gallagher was sent off on 87 minutes for a late challenge on substitute, Aaron Essel. He could have no complaints.

There wasn’t enough time for the red card to alter the outcome of the match, though.

Jack Sanders saw a stoppage time header saved by Walton but this was a thoroughly deserved victory for Jim Goodwin’s men and a thoroughly depressing afternoon from a Perth perspective.

More from St Johnstone FC

Drey Wright on the pitch at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone press conference.
Drey Wright: St Johnstone need a 90-minute display to beat Dundee United
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, speaks during his press conference before a game against Dundee United.
Simo Valakari: I was too impatient with development of my St Johnstone team
St Johnstone captain Nicky Clark before the game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone get Nicky Clark injury boost for Dundee United game
Muirton Park's main stand from the outside.
Muirton Park: 10 facts about St Johnstone's move 100 years ago
Graham Carey walking off the pitch after St Johnstone's defeat to Hearts.
Graham Carey: St Johnstone need to find a way of winning ugly
A dejected Adama Sidibeh after the Hearts defeat.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Simo Valakari MUST be backed in January and -…
Simo Valakari gives instructions from the touchline at Tynecastle.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need 'reset' after defeat to Hearts takes them bottom
Rachel Borthwick. Image: Rachel Borthwick/Instagram
Partner of St Johnstone star to 'enjoy Christmas with family' as she shares latest…
St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk sitting in the stand.
Makenzie Kirk grateful ex-Hearts boss Steven Naismith didn't block St Johnstone switch
Simo Valakari has big ambitions for St Johnstone. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Simo Valakari: 'I want to win trophies' declares St Johnstone boss

Conversation