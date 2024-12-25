Simo Valakari: I was too impatient with development of my St Johnstone team

St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari, has adopted a ‘don’t run before you can walk’ mantra after learning a lesson about his squad on the back of two painful Premiership defeats.

The Perth boss has pledged to simplify the messages he puts across in the dressing room and on the training ground in an attempt to spark a swift rise off the bottom of the Premiership table.

System changes haven’t worked against St Mirren and Hearts.

Now Valakari is hoping that a solid grasp of the fundamentals which saw Saints’ fortunes revive after he took over from Craig Levein will stand them in good stead for the Boxing day clash with Dundee United.

“I have maybe been impatient with our process and tried to add too many layers to what we are doing,” said the Finn.

“We were not ready for that – trying players in different positions and trying different systems.

“It’s about going back to basics and working our way out of this.

“Simplifying things means being even more focused on our identity and who we are as a team. That gives you confidence and security – knowing roles, knowing what we have to do with and without the ball.

“Sometimes it needs a calm head to say: ‘These are the layers we have now, let’s get them even stronger and then we can add some more layers’.

“We are not yet in a place where we can go to difficult places, adapt and work our way through tough spells.

“We still need the security net of our default system.

“That will come.

“I want our team to be one which can change a bit – formation and players.

“Don’t run before you can walk is a very good metaphor for our situation.”

Dundee United strengths

Jim Goodwin’s side are a prime example of a team which is comfortable with the collective identity Valakari referred to.

“Dundee United are in good form,” he said.

“They can play vertical football, they can play possession-based football, they can defend with a low block and by pressing high.

“It’s a pretty complete team.

“They know what they’re doing and what they’re good at.

“But it’s nothing to fear. It’s a fact that we have to be strong in our home matches, whoever we play.”

The return of captain, Nicky Clark, from injury should have an instant impact on Saints’ performance level.

“Nicky is a glue for our team,” said Valakari.

“You saw on Sunday how disjointed we can be in a worst-case scenario. There were many factors, including Nicky being out.

“It almost feels as if there is some weight off our shoulders (now that Saints are bottom of the table) and this can be the first step of our recovery.

“Will we get the result on Boxing Day? I can’t guarantee that. But I do feel that we are lighter now and can go again.”