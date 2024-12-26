Dundee council spends £7m in a year tackling damp and disrepair in city homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council spends £7m in a year tackling damp and disrepair in city homes

The local authority has received nearly 44,000 complaints about issues in its 12,500 properties.

By James Simpson
Sarah Bentham in her children's bedroom with an unrepaired hole in the background in Linlathen, Dundee.
Damp and disrepair in Dundee’s council houses have cost taxpayers more than £7 million in the last year.

New data obtained by Legal Expert shows the local authority has footed the huge bill to address problems in the 12,500 homes it manages over the past 12 months.

The council received nearly 44,000 complaints between October 2023 and 2024.

Of those, 357 related to problems with mould and damp.

The cost of tackling mould and damp was nearly £900,000 while more than £6.2m was spent on other repairs.

Among those who had problems in their Dundee homes in the past year was Sarah Jane Bentham, who feared her ceiling would cave in after years of leaks.

“Hairy mould” on the wall of a council flat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, in November last year – during the complaint period – Dundee gran Angela Wright said “hairy mould” on the wall of her council flat was giving her the “heebie-jeebies”.

A spokesperson for Legal Expert said: “Issues of damp, mould and disrepair are in sharp focus across the UK following a report from the Housing Ombudsman released in October which details over 100 severe maladministration cases of damp and mould, saying the issue now ‘dominates half of our casework’.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We take our duty to maintain more than 12,500 properties in our housing stock seriously.

Council investing in energy efficiency measures, new heating and windows

“Our housing asset management strategy sets out the direction ensuring that our properties are managed efficiently, provide safe and secure accommodation for tenants and service users, comply with regulatory requirements and support current and future service needs.

“This includes maintaining a focus on meeting and exceeding targets set for reactive repairs and continued improvement in customer satisfaction as well as delivering capital and planned maintenance programmes.

“In 2024/25 the council’s capital budget for housing is £22.4m which will help deliver investment including energy efficiency measures, new heating, kitchens and bathrooms and window replacement.

“Further investment includes the reactive repairs service that carries out repairs, maintenance and specialist works such as damp and condensation which can lead to mould growth.

“When such cases are reported to us, we work with tenants to do everything possible to tackle and prevent it.”

Conversation