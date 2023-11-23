‘Hairy mould’ in Dundee council flat gives gran the ‘heebie-jeebies’

A Dundee gran says she has the “heebie-jeebies” due to “hairy mould” growing in her council flat.

Angela Wright, 49, fears the furry growths on her wall will get worse during the winter months.

Angela – who has asthma and COPD – is also concerned about the impact on her health.

She claims the mould has been a problem at her Hilltown flat for the last eight months.

Despite attempts to clean the spores away, it has spread to several rooms in the flat on Kinloch Street.

‘Hairy mould keeps coming back in my Dundee council flat’

The grandmother-of-three said: “It’s giving me the heebie-jeebies that it keeps growing in my bedroom.

“I’ve wiped it and scraped it but it just keeps coming back.

“I suffer with asthma and need to take injections, and I also have COPD.

“Having this growing in my home is a real concern for my health.

“I’ve contacted the council but this has been going on for eight months now.

“The ‘hairy’ mould has only been an issue over the last three months or so.”

Angela says she may have to look at moving house if the issue is not resolved.

She added: “I fear it is going to get worse over the winter.

“The council have been out to inspect it but nothing has been done to tackle the problem since it was flagged earlier this year.

“You get told, ‘Keep the heating on, keep the property ventilated’.

‘Not always possible’ to keep heating on

“But given the change in temperatures, that isn’t always feasible or financially possible.

“We’ve tried everything to stop it but it’s spreading.

“I can’t have my grandchildren staying here when it’s like this.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We have been in discussions with the tenant and carried out a number of remedial works on the property with more scheduled to take place in due course.”

