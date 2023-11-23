‘Hairy mould’ in Dundee council flat gives gran the ‘heebie-jeebies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hairy mould’ in Dundee council flat gives gran the ‘heebie-jeebies’

Angela Wright, who has asthma and COPD, fears for the impact on her health.

By James Simpson
Hairy mould appeared in Angela Wright's home earlier this year.
"Hairy mould" appeared in Angela Wright's Dundee flat earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee gran says she has the “heebie-jeebies” due to “hairy mould” growing in her council flat.

Angela Wright, 49, fears the furry growths on her wall will get worse during the winter months.

Angela – who has asthma and COPD – is also concerned about the impact on her health.

She claims the mould has been a problem at her Hilltown flat for the last eight months.

Despite attempts to clean the spores away, it has spread to several rooms in the flat on Kinloch Street.

‘Hairy mould keeps coming back in my Dundee council flat’

The grandmother-of-three said: “It’s giving me the heebie-jeebies that it keeps growing in my bedroom.

“I’ve wiped it and scraped it but it just keeps coming back.

“I suffer with asthma and need to take injections, and I also have COPD.

“Having this growing in my home is a real concern for my health.

“I’ve contacted the council but this has been going on for eight months now.

“The ‘hairy’ mould has only been an issue over the last three months or so.”

The mould on Angela’s wall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Angela says she may have to look at moving house if the issue is not resolved.

She added: “I fear it is going to get worse over the winter.

“The council have been out to inspect it but nothing has been done to tackle the problem since it was flagged earlier this year.

“You get told, ‘Keep the heating on, keep the property ventilated’.

‘Not always possible’ to keep heating on

“But given the change in temperatures, that isn’t always feasible or financially possible.

“We’ve tried everything to stop it but it’s spreading.

“I can’t have my grandchildren staying here when it’s like this.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We have been in discussions with the tenant and carried out a number of remedial works on the property with more scheduled to take place in due course.”

It comes after an Angus family claimed the mould covering their council home near Arbroath is causing infections.

