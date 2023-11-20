Angus family claim mould-covered council home is causing infections

An Angus family have been left living in a council home that is covered in mould.

Black spores coat the ceiling and walls of Grace Byrne’s property in Balmirmer, just outside Arbroath.

She says she has lost several belongings because of the damp problem, and that her three sons and husband are constantly picking up coughs and chest infections.

Grace claims the problem has been going on for years but was made worse when water started pouring through her bedroom ceiling during Storm Babet – forcing her to sleep in the living room.

Grace, 36, said: “We moved into this house two years ago and Angus Council has been promising ever since that they will do something to get rid of the thick black mould and the damp.

“We are still waiting. We get promises and then all we get are excuses and nothing is done to rectify the problem.

“The mould is getting worse and worse and spreading throughout the house.

“My husband, Steven, has asthma and this is making his condition so much worse.

Angus family ‘get constant coughs’ due to mould in home

“My three boys have constant coughs and chest infections and need to take a lot of time off school because they are so unwell.

“I have no doubt that their conditions are caused by the mould and damp in our home.”

Grace says the main problem is the dormer window in the bedroom.

She said: “One workman who came to the house told us the window was rotten.

“When Storm Babet hit, the rain started pouring In the dormer window and then through the ceiling light.

“My husband and I have had to move to the living room and, despite telling the council, still no one has come to fix the problem.

“My youngest two sons – aged five and eight – sleep in the room next to the one with the problem, so you can imagine my worry about how this is affecting them.”

Grace says she is also “terrified” to go into the bedroom in case the ceiling comes down.

‘The clothes in the wardrobe are so damp, we can’t wear them’

She added: “The clothes in the wardrobe are so damp, we can’t even wear them.

“We wash and wear the same clothes and keep them in a different room in the house but now the mould and damp is spreading everywhere.

“We are having to constantly replace furniture and mattresses and we can’t afford to keep doing this.

“My oldest son’s iPad has been destroyed because of the damp.

“He needs this for high school but we can’t afford to replace it.

“I’m paying full rent for this three-bedroomed house and we aren’t even able to use three bedrooms.

“It’s an absolute disgrace.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “On occasion, issues with water penetration can take longer to resolve than both we and our tenants would want, due to challenges in identifying the source of the leak, or where more complex work is required.

“We fully appreciate the tenant’s concerns and frustrations and are looking to have this problem fixed for them as soon as possible.”