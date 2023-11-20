Angus family claim mould-covered council home is causing infections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus family claim mould-covered council home is causing infections

Black spores coat the ceiling and walls of the property.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Grace Byrne and mould in her Angus council home.
Grace Byrne and mould in her Angus council home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An Angus family have been left living in a council home that is covered in mould.

Black spores coat the ceiling and walls of Grace Byrne’s property in Balmirmer, just outside Arbroath.

She says she has lost several belongings because of the damp problem, and that her three sons and husband are constantly picking up coughs and chest infections.

Grace claims the problem has been going on for years but was made worse when water started pouring through her bedroom ceiling during Storm Babet – forcing her to sleep in the living room.

Angus council house mould
The mould is being caused by damp entering the property. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus council house mould
The bedroom is covered in mould. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Grace, 36, said: “We moved into this house two years ago and Angus Council has been promising ever since that they will do something to get rid of the thick black mould and the damp.

“We are still waiting. We get promises and then all we get are excuses and nothing is done to rectify the problem.

“The mould is getting worse and worse and spreading throughout the house.

“My husband, Steven, has asthma and this is making his condition so much worse.

Angus family ‘get constant coughs’ due to mould in home

“My three boys have constant coughs and chest infections and need to take a lot of time off school because they are so unwell.

“I have no doubt that their conditions are caused by the mould and damp in our home.”

Grace says the main problem is the dormer window in the bedroom.

She said: “One workman who came to the house told us the window was rotten.

“When Storm Babet hit, the rain started pouring In the dormer window and then through the ceiling light.

Angus council house mould
It is claimed the mould is causing health problems. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus council house black mould
Grace says the house is unliveable. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“My husband and I have had to move to the living room and, despite telling the council, still no one has come to fix the problem.

“My youngest two sons – aged five and eight – sleep in the room next to the one with the problem, so you can imagine my worry about how this is affecting them.”

Grace says she is also “terrified” to go into the bedroom in case the ceiling comes down.

‘The clothes in the wardrobe are so damp, we can’t wear them’

She added: “The clothes in the wardrobe are so damp, we can’t even wear them.

“We wash and wear the same clothes and keep them in a different room in the house but now the mould and damp is spreading everywhere.

“We are having to constantly replace furniture and mattresses and we can’t afford to keep doing this.

“My oldest son’s iPad has been destroyed because of the damp.

Angus council house mould
Grace outside her council home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“He needs this for high school but we can’t afford to replace it.

“I’m paying full rent for this three-bedroomed house and we aren’t even able to use three bedrooms.

“It’s an absolute disgrace.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “On occasion, issues with water penetration can take longer to resolve than both we and our tenants would want, due to challenges in identifying the source of the leak, or where more complex work is required.

“We fully appreciate the tenant’s concerns and frustrations and are looking to have this problem fixed for them as soon as possible.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Emergency services at the fire in Montrose. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Man, 49, dies in hospital after Montrose house fire
Councils are being given new powers to fine pavement parkers. Image: DC Thomson
Could your Angus street be exempt from the pavement parking ban?
Morgan Doyle meets Katie Price and daughter Princess Andre
Arbroath mum thanks Katie Price for 'amazing' birthday meeting with daughter
Angus identified as the easiest place to pass your test in Scotland
Angus revealed as best place in Scotland for passing driving test
River North Esk.
Body of man, 51, recovered from Angus river
The A92 is closed from Ethiebeaton Roundabout to Muirdrum.
A92 near Monifieth shut for hours after 'concern for a person'
Arbroath Community Centre.
Under £10k spent since 2015 on Arbroath Community Centre roof now needing £450k replacement
Three fire crews tackled q house fire at Lower Hall Street, Montrose. on November 19 2023.
Man airlifted to hospital after house fire in Montrose
Chenai Clements and 11-month-old Lyla-Mae Godfrey meet Santa. Image: Paul Reid
PICTURES: Forfar festive fun at Christmas lights switch-on
Welcome aboard the Polar Express. Image: Paul Reid
57 great pictures as Polar Express pulls into Brechin for Christmas

Conversation