Firefighters reopen street in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Firefighters reopen street in Perth city centre

The road remained closed for more than an hour due to a loose aerial.

By Chloe Burrell & Kieran Webster
The fire service on George Street in Perth.
The fire service on George Street in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

A Perth city centre street was closed for more than an hour due to an incident.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) arrived on George Street at around 11am on Thursday.

Two appliances, including a specialist height appliance, were in attendance.

A spokesperson for SFRS confirmed this was due to an aerial on top of a building.

Firefighters attending to an aerial in George Street, Perth.
The fire service attended to an aerial. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

An eyewitness said: “They came just around 11am with the blue lights flashing.

“They quickly closed off George Street too. Couldn’t smell any smoke but saw they were using the height appliance.

“There seems to be a pretty wobbly aerial so it must be that.”

George Street reopened just after 12.10pm.

More from Perth & Kinross

Queues on the A9 due to roadworks near Dunkeld.
A9 roadworks in Highland Perthshire to be suspended on weekends ahead of Christmas
David McLean and his wife
'Give him freedom of the city': Best reactions as 'Dundee hardman' speaks after 23…
The marketing suite at Bendochy Park, near Blairgowrie.
Council serves notice on new Blairgowrie holiday park over claims owners are living in…
Perth flooding
Perth residents plead with council to accept blame for floodgates fiasco
Beetle Campbell began filming in January of this year for Netflix game show Squid Game: The Challenge
Ex-Perthshire pupil tells of 'intense' experience starring in Squid Game: The Challenge
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Graphics for murder trial Picture shows; John Lizanec, Michell Lizanec, Orchard Way, Inchture. .. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
Lizanec murder trial - Accused husband denies moving dead wife into airing cupboard
GlenClean in Blairgowrie
Disgruntled Blairgowrie residents claim new laundry is a fire risk
David McLean as a 16-year-old in his famous "Dundee hardman" video and today, as a 40-year-old science teacher. Image: YouTube/David McLean
EXCLUSIVE: 'Dundee hardman' tracked down 23 years on – as science teacher opens up…
Phil and Andrea Vivian with Escape to the Country host Sonali Shah at Loch Tay
Escape to the Country: Couple with £425k budget buy in Pitlochry after snubbing Kenmore,…
Mary Berry at the Enchanted Forest for BBC cookery show Mary Berry's Highland Christmas
Mary Berry visits Enchanted Forest for new BBC Christmas cookery show

Conversation