Firefighters reopen street in Perth city centre

A Perth city centre street was closed for more than an hour due to an incident.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) arrived on George Street at around 11am on Thursday.

Two appliances, including a specialist height appliance, were in attendance.

A spokesperson for SFRS confirmed this was due to an aerial on top of a building.

An eyewitness said: “They came just around 11am with the blue lights flashing.

“They quickly closed off George Street too. Couldn’t smell any smoke but saw they were using the height appliance.

“There seems to be a pretty wobbly aerial so it must be that.”

George Street reopened just after 12.10pm.