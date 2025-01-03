Nicky Clark: St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak will get better and better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Nicky Clark: St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak will get better and better

The 17-year-old has caught the eye in Saints' last two games.

By Eric Nicolson
Fran Franczak battles with Hibernian's Nicky Cadden.
Fran Franczak battles with Hibernian's Nicky Cadden. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone starlet, Fran Franczak, is the consummate young professional off the pitch, according to club captain, Nicky Clark.

And he’s developing into an important cog of the first team on it.

Franczak, just 17, backed up his impressive performance against Celtic with another excellent display in the 1-1 draw with Hibs.

The Polish youth international caught the eye in two different positions and has put his hand up to make it three starts in a row when Dundee visit McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

“Fran’s brilliant,” said Clark. “A great boy with great energy.

“Off the pitch he’s a great kid who wants to learn.

“He mucks in and does the other side of things that people don’t see – cleaning boots, cleaning this place.

“He doesn’t moan about anything. He just gets on with it and it’s great to see that.

“On the pitch, he’s brilliant. He works hard, gives his all and has a lot of quality as well, as you can see when he’s on the ball.

“He is only going to get better.

Fran Franczak fights for possession against Celtic.
Fran Franczak fights for possession against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“But the best place to learn is playing first team football in the Premiership in Scotland.

“He was excellent on Sunday against a really good Celtic side where he dug in.

“I thought he did great in a different position against Hibs, showed he’s more than capable of playing in other roles.

“I would love to see him stick around here and fight for his place in the team, definitely.”

January transfer window

Franczak’s return to the first team scene has been a welcome boost but Clark knows that the squad also needs bolstered by the addition of senior pros.

“We need a couple in,” said the skipper.

“Young kids were on the bench who have earned the chance – they’ve trained with us and done really well.

“That’s good to see. The gaffer has made it clear he is willing to give them opportunities.

“But we probably need two or three in to help us a little bit – a couple of experienced ones who can come in and push for spots in the starting 11.”

Adama Sidibeh was another player who earned Clark’s praise after the 10-man draw with Hibs.

St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh, warms up before a game against Celtic.
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

“I thought Adama was excellent,” said the former Dundee United forward. “I said that to him during the game and after it. His is work-rate was brilliant.

“He should have had a few free-kicks that weren’t given.

“Down to 10 men, he was holding the ball in and centre-halves were hitting into the back of him.

“He wasn’t getting the rewards he should have for his hold-up play in those moments.

“It’s a hard shift being up there on your own down to 10 men and playing against three centre-halves. You’re kind of running on empty, chasing lost causes and balls over the top to help the team.”

Win against Dundee needed

Saints stopped the rot by drawing with Hibs but only victory over Dundee will be viewed as success.

“When Hibs scored, it was important that we dug in and worked as a team,” said Clark. “We stuck together.

Nicky Clark speaks to Simo Valakari during a break in play in the St Johnstone v Hibs game.
Nicky Clark with head coach Simo Valakari during the game against Hibs. Image: SNS.

“We showed that we do have a good bit of grit about us. We’ve got that fight.

“We can take positives from that into Sunday. It’s a huge game for us. We need to pick up three points.”

