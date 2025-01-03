4 St Johnstone talking points: A revival platform, Franczak going nowhere, good signs for Sidibeh and defenders needed

It wasn’t quite the big statement start to the new year that St Johnstone were looking for.

But it was a positive statement, nonetheless.

Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Hibernian halted a demoralising run of defeats and saw Simo Valakari’s side applauded off the pitch by their supporters out of something more than duty and habit for the first time in several weeks.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from the McDiarmid Park contest.

A platform?

Hibs were coming into this game having won four in a row, Saints having lost four in a row.

Given the form trajectory of the two teams, the numerical advantage the visitors enjoyed for more than half the match, the hosts’ recent habit of one conceded goal rapidly turning into two, and the amount of opposition attackers on the pitch, few inside McDiarmid Park expected anything other than another painful Perth defeat following Dwight Gayle’s 79th minute equaliser.

It wasn’t just manager speak when Simo Valakari to talked-up the potential of this performance and result being a platform on which a more substantial points revival can be built.

A heavy loss way to Celtic we can dismiss, but in the previous three fixtures (all of them winnable) Saints lacked the qualities needed to be successful in a relegation battle.

Not against Hibs.

If – that biggest of small words in football – they can back that up with the same heart, steadfastness and defensive stubbornness against Dundee, this point will indeed be something of true significance.

Hope for Sidibeh

Adama Sidibeh produced his second best display of the season.

It was only behind Kilmarnock away in August when he scored two goals.

The penalty box confidence we took for granted back then has long since deserted him – and a dragged shot in the first half was evidence that is still the case.

But the bigger worry was Sidibeh hadn’t been contributing to the team cause to any meaningful effect.

His touch had been reliably unreliable, defenders had found it far too easy to funnel him down a cul-de-sac and his body language was too often that of a beaten man feeling sorry for himself.

This was much, much better.

When Saints enjoyed good passages of play in the 11 v 11 spell of the game, it was often after Sidibeh had made a run into the space behind the Hibs left centre-back and wing-back and then protected the ball for long enough to pick out a team-mate.

When it was 10 v 11, he chased lost causes, won throw-ins (fouls would be a bit much to ask of a dreadful referee) and generally did all that could have been asked of him on scraps.

It was a surprise that Sidibeh, rather than Benji Kimpioka, came off when fresh legs were needed with 20 minutes to go but it could only have been because the Gambian’s tank was emptier.

A couple of months ago, Valakari spoke about the tried and tested map for strikers to get themselves back on the goal trail.

“Every striker goes through dry spells like this,” he said. “In these moments you have to concentrate on what you can do for the team – how I can help us defend better, how I can hold the ball a bit better, how I can be a part of building up phases.

“It’s amazing how football works – when you do these other things well, suddenly you’re getting more chances and scoring more goals.”

Now Sidibeh is doing the first part of the equation, let’s hope night follows day.

Franczak shines again

As with Sidibeh, you can only imagine weariness was the cause of Fran Franczak being withdrawn in the second half.

A full game against Celtic, with all the chasing of opponents that entails, and then a good chunk of the following fixture as part of a 10-man side, would tire out any player who hasn’t been involved with the first team for months.

But the Hibs match was another career hurdle jumped.

It’s harder to look the part in a diamond midfield when your job description is equal parts tactical awareness and creativity, than it is at wing-back at Celtic Park when it’s 90% defensive discipline.

Look the part once more, the 17-year-old did.

Make no mistake, Saints need Franczak just now.

Sven Sprangler has been the only midfielder performing to a consistently high standard.

Jason Holt was out of form before his daft red card lunge and Matt Smith isn’t the same player who was so reliable in early season.

A few weeks ago, Valakari was stuck in the same position as his predecessor – unsure whether to put his most promising young player out on loan to further his career or keep him at McDiarmid.

It’s appears increasingly likely Franczak will be going nowhere.

Slim pickings

Drey Wright is a commendably versatile footballer these days.

But if the sight of him filling in as an emergency right-sided centre-half in a back-three for the closing stages of the Hibs match doesn’t tell you that Valakari needs signings in the door and needs them now, I don’t know what will.

Lewis Neilson returning to Hearts was outwith Saints’ control (and you would only go as high as OK to describe his short time in Perth).

And freeing up money by cutting short Kyle Cameron’s loan from Notts County makes sense.

But, in the short-term, Valakari now has only two out and out centre-backs he can call upon – Jack Sanders and Bozo Mikulic – with Aaron Essel a back-up who is viewed by the head coach as a midfielder.

Urgent is a word that could be used to describe Saints’ transfer needs in general, even though Valakari is holding his nerve and preaching patience.

It certainly applies to defensive reinforcements.