7 Outlander filming locations you can visit in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

7 Outlander filming locations you can visit in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Villages, castles and harbours in the area have all provided a backdrop for the hit series.

Film crews in Culross, Fife, during the filming of Outlander. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Film crews in Culross, Fife, during the filming of Outlander. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Locations across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire have provided a backdrop for the smash TV series Outlander.

The show, about a Second World War nurse who is transported to 1700s Scotland, has been a hit across the globe since it began in 2014.

Starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, the show has been nominated for a series of awards, including at the Emmys and Golden Globes.

Fans of the series continue to flock to Scotland for tours of the show’s locations and VisitScotland has even released a country-wide tour itinerary.

We take a look at seven Outlander locations in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire that you can visit.

1. Culross

Culross during the filming of Outlander. Image: National Trust for Scotland

The quaint village west of Dunfermline becomes the fictional village of Cranesmuir in Outlander.

A number of the show’s most important storylines have been shot in the village, with villain Gellis calling it home.

The garden behind Culross Palace is the backdrop for the main character Claire’s herb garden in the show.

However, a warning for anyone venturing to Culross as an Outlander tourist: some residents have previously expressed their concerns about tourist numbers, describing them as “overwhelming”.

2. Doune Castle

Doune Castle on Outlander. Image: Outlander/Instagram

The landmark, in the Stirling Council area but once part of the historic county of Perthshire, is used as the exterior for Castle Leoch in Outlander.

In the show, the castle is owned by Colum MacKenzie, the uncle of Sam Heughan’s character Jamie.

Much of the castle has been used for filming, including the huge courtyard, great hall and surrounding grounds.

The castle was also used for the ‘French taunters’ scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and is a place of pilgrimage for the comedy’s fans.

3. Dysart Harbour

Dysart Harbour during Outlander filming in 2015
Dysart Harbour during filming for the second season. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The Fife port is used as a harbour located in the French town Le Havre in the second season of Outlander.

Claire and Jamie travel to the town to meet wine businessman Jared Fraser before departing for Paris.

The 19th-century fishing harbour on the edges of Kirkcaldy continues to welcome busloads of international fans.

In October, Dysart Sailing Club revealed that the harbour could be forced to close as costs to repair storm damage rise.

4. Falkland

The Fife village of Falkland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Several businesses in the Fife village of Falkland were used to portray Inverness in the first and second series.

In the first season, the Covenanter Hotel was used as Mrs Baird’s B&B and the Fayre Earth gift shop stood in for Farrell’s furniture store.

The second season included Campbell’s Coffee House as a tea shop and the town hall became the Inverness County Records Office.

5. Abercairny Estate

Abercairney Estate near Crieff appears in the fourth series, where Claire and Jamie visit his Aunt Jocasta at her North Carolina plantation.

An entire set was built on the grounds, and TV presenter Grant Stott made an appearance on the episode as Captain Freeman.

Owned by the Moray family for over 700 years, the estate is used for weddings and open days.

6. Stirling University

Outlander star Sam Heughan received an honorary doctorate from the university. Image: Elaine Livingstone/University of Stirling/PA Wire

Stirling University – which awarded lead actor Sam Heughan an honorary degree in 2019 – has been used a number of times.

The Pathfoot Building was used as Inverness College in the second series as well as the Link Bridge which passed as a Boston Airport walkway in season four.

A derelict cottage near the campus, which boasts eye-catching views of Dumyat Hill, can be seen in the first series.

7. Deanston Distillery

In the Le Havre episode, Deanston Distillery – near Doune Castle – was used as a wine warehouse that belongs to Jared Fraser.

The distillery welcomes fans of the show throughout the year for tours, with whisky sampling a part of the day.

More from Fife

two people in gym gear arguing
Dozens of Tayside and Fife leisure and culture staff attacked at work in 2024
Film crews in Culross, Fife, during the filming of Outlander. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Drivers face delays on A92 towards Dunfermline following crash
Google Street View of Bonnygate.
Man, 29, arrested in connection with police assault after Cupar disturbance
The Ardgowan Hotel, St Andrews.
St Andrews hotel shuts for 'major refurbishment'
Film crews in Culross, Fife, during the filming of Outlander. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
This year's Fife school holiday calendar
Snow outside the McManus in Dundee on Friday
18-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
More Police officers in Fife now being trained to use tasers.
Fife man in Taser standoff after sending gun photo to partner
A Police Scotland officer.
Man, 31, reported missing from Kirkcaldy found 'safe and well'
Film crews in Culross, Fife, during the filming of Outlander. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
£179k sports car and e-bikes among nearly 300 vehicles seized by Fife police
Blackhall Road in Kelty.
14-year-old charged after car 'stolen' in Fife

Conversation