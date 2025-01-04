7 Outlander filming locations you can visit in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Locations across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire have provided a backdrop for the smash TV series Outlander.

The show, about a Second World War nurse who is transported to 1700s Scotland, has been a hit across the globe since it began in 2014.

Starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, the show has been nominated for a series of awards, including at the Emmys and Golden Globes.

Fans of the series continue to flock to Scotland for tours of the show’s locations and VisitScotland has even released a country-wide tour itinerary.

We take a look at seven Outlander locations in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire that you can visit.

1. Culross

The quaint village west of Dunfermline becomes the fictional village of Cranesmuir in Outlander.

A number of the show’s most important storylines have been shot in the village, with villain Gellis calling it home.

The garden behind Culross Palace is the backdrop for the main character Claire’s herb garden in the show.

However, a warning for anyone venturing to Culross as an Outlander tourist: some residents have previously expressed their concerns about tourist numbers, describing them as “overwhelming”.

2. Doune Castle

The landmark, in the Stirling Council area but once part of the historic county of Perthshire, is used as the exterior for Castle Leoch in Outlander.

In the show, the castle is owned by Colum MacKenzie, the uncle of Sam Heughan’s character Jamie.

Much of the castle has been used for filming, including the huge courtyard, great hall and surrounding grounds.

The castle was also used for the ‘French taunters’ scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and is a place of pilgrimage for the comedy’s fans.

3. Dysart Harbour

The Fife port is used as a harbour located in the French town Le Havre in the second season of Outlander.

Claire and Jamie travel to the town to meet wine businessman Jared Fraser before departing for Paris.

The 19th-century fishing harbour on the edges of Kirkcaldy continues to welcome busloads of international fans.

In October, Dysart Sailing Club revealed that the harbour could be forced to close as costs to repair storm damage rise.

4. Falkland

Several businesses in the Fife village of Falkland were used to portray Inverness in the first and second series.

In the first season, the Covenanter Hotel was used as Mrs Baird’s B&B and the Fayre Earth gift shop stood in for Farrell’s furniture store.

The second season included Campbell’s Coffee House as a tea shop and the town hall became the Inverness County Records Office.

5. Abercairny Estate

Abercairney Estate near Crieff appears in the fourth series, where Claire and Jamie visit his Aunt Jocasta at her North Carolina plantation.

An entire set was built on the grounds, and TV presenter Grant Stott made an appearance on the episode as Captain Freeman.

Owned by the Moray family for over 700 years, the estate is used for weddings and open days.

6. Stirling University

Stirling University – which awarded lead actor Sam Heughan an honorary degree in 2019 – has been used a number of times.

The Pathfoot Building was used as Inverness College in the second series as well as the Link Bridge which passed as a Boston Airport walkway in season four.

A derelict cottage near the campus, which boasts eye-catching views of Dumyat Hill, can be seen in the first series.

7. Deanston Distillery

In the Le Havre episode, Deanston Distillery – near Doune Castle – was used as a wine warehouse that belongs to Jared Fraser.

The distillery welcomes fans of the show throughout the year for tours, with whisky sampling a part of the day.