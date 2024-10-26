Plea to help save historic Fife Outlander harbour from closure as storms take toll

A historic Fife harbour that featured in the TV series Outlander faces closure without thousands of pounds of repair work, it has been claimed.

Dysart Harbour doubled as L’Harve in the popular show’s second season.

And bus tours full of international fans still regularly visit the 19th century fishing port.

A jewel in Fife’s coastal crown, it is also used by thousands of walkers who pass through every year.

However, it is suffering from erosion and recent storms have taken their toll.

And Dysart Sailing Club, which leases the harbour from Fife Council, faces a race against time to save it for future generations.

Recent damage includes a collapsed pier, a damaged slipway and a rockfall at adjacent cliffs.

While the club is doing its best to maintain it, it relies on volunteers and is running out of cash.

Its 130 members are therefore calling on their council landlords to step in to help.

And they are also appealing for public donations to enable them to keep the harbour open.

‘If we don’t do it, the harbour closes’

Club commodore Martin Johncock says: “The big problem is the harbour is Category-B listed so everything must be done in conjunction with Historic Scotland.

“It’s deteriorating through age and we get very little assistance from Fife Council.”

Earlier this year, Dysart Sailing Club carried out significant repairs to a collapsed pier.

They also spent £1,000 on repairs to the slipway and a further £15,000 on digging out silt.

“We’ve just authorised spending half the club funds on a digger to keep it clear,” says Martin.

“It’s your harbour, not just ours.

“But if we don’t do it, the harbour closes, it’s as simple as that.

“We’ve asked the council to survey the area to see how safe it is and we’ve asked for financial help. But so far nothing has happened.”

They have now set up an online Gofundme page for donations and plan to post QR codes at the harbour.

Regular inspections at Dysart Harbour – but repairs subject to available funds

Fife Council service manager Michael Anderson says the local authority carries out annual harbour inspections and passes information onto the sailing club.

“We do help with maintenance repairs where we can, as well as offering advice and assistance in the ongoing upkeep,” he adds.

“The cliff faces around the harbour are regularly inspected and maintenance work has been undertaken in the past.”

Repair options for the west edge cliff are being looked at but are subject to available funding.

Mr Anderson says: “We will continue to support the club in the upkeep of the historic harbour.

“And should any concerns emerge regarding the integrity of the harbour, Fife Council would take the necessary steps to ensure public safety.”