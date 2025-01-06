Fife actor poses with Wicked star Ariana Grande and namechecks The Rock after Golden Globes win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Fife actor poses with Wicked star Ariana Grande and namechecks The Rock after Golden Globes win

Baby Reindeer won best limited TV or anthology series or TV movie at the awards.

By Andrew Robson
Richard Gadd alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.
Richard Gadd alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Image: Golden Globes/Instagram

Fife actor Richard Gadd posed with stars of Wicked and namechecked The Rock after winning a Golden Globe.

Richard Gadd had Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnston in stitches during his acceptance speech at the Golen Globes.

The Wormit-born actor’s hit TV show Baby Reindeer won best limited TV or anthology series or TV movie at the awards show on Sunday night.

During the ceremony in California, the 35-year-old also posed for a picture with Wicked stars Ariana Grand and Cynthia Erivo.

Baby Reindeer scoops Golden Globe

After winning the award, Gadd said: “Thank you, this is insane seeing all you people here. That’s mad. The Rock is there.

“This is crazy. I can’t believe it honestly. I grew up with you man, this is nuts.”

Gadd’s comments had the former WWE wrestler laughing as the camera panned over the American actor.

Gadd said: “Honestly the way this city, the way you guys have embraced the show is unbelievable, it means the absolute world to us.

Richard Gadd with co-stars Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau at the Golden Globes.
Richard Gadd with co-stars Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau at the Golden Globes. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer.
Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix

Although Gadd missed out on the individual prize, co-star Jessica Gunning secured the best female supporting actress in the television category.

Fiona Harvey identified herself as the stalker in the show, played by Gunning, and filed a lawsuit against Netflix for describing the series as a “true story.”

Gadd was recently named Scotland’s most influential figure.

