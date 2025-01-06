Fife actor poses with Wicked star Ariana Grande and namechecks The Rock after Golden Globes win

Fife actor Richard Gadd posed with stars of Wicked and namechecked The Rock after winning a Golden Globe.

Richard Gadd had Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnston in stitches during his acceptance speech at the Golen Globes.

The Wormit-born actor’s hit TV show Baby Reindeer won best limited TV or anthology series or TV movie at the awards show on Sunday night.

During the ceremony in California, the 35-year-old also posed for a picture with Wicked stars Ariana Grand and Cynthia Erivo.

Baby Reindeer scoops Golden Globe

After winning the award, Gadd said: “Thank you, this is insane seeing all you people here. That’s mad. The Rock is there.

“This is crazy. I can’t believe it honestly. I grew up with you man, this is nuts.”

Gadd’s comments had the former WWE wrestler laughing as the camera panned over the American actor.

Gadd said: “Honestly the way this city, the way you guys have embraced the show is unbelievable, it means the absolute world to us.

Although Gadd missed out on the individual prize, co-star Jessica Gunning secured the best female supporting actress in the television category.

Fiona Harvey identified herself as the stalker in the show, played by Gunning, and filed a lawsuit against Netflix for describing the series as a “true story.”

Gadd was recently named Scotland’s most influential figure.