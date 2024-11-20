Dunfermline Athletic fan view: What prospective new owners need to do to get supporters onside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic fan view: What prospective new owners need to do to get supporters onside

Centenary Club chairman Adam Hunter spoke to Courier Sport.

East End Park, Dunfermline.
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park. Image: SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

New owners of Dunfermline will need to effectively ‘engage and communicate’ their plans for the future of the club so they take supporters with them ‘on the journey’.

That is the view of Adam Hunter, chairman of the fans’ group the Centenary Club, who is also keen to see local boardroom involvement retained moving forward.

There is a sense of excitement over progress in the search for a new buyer of the Pars, with a consortium from the United States in advanced talks regarding a takeover of the East End Park outfit.

It is anticipated that if negotiations and legal discussions continue as hoped that a handover could take place before the turn of the year.

Centenary Club chairman and lifelong Pars fan Adam Hunter
Centenary Club chairman and lifelong Pars fan Adam Hunter. Image: A Hunter.

That would end DAFC Fussball GmbH’s four-year tenure at the club following the Hamburg-based group’s initial investment in 2020.

However, what will happen next is uncertain, with the proposed new investors anxious to retain their confidentiality for the time being.

That is why Hunter is hopeful that any new owners keep supporters fully informed of the direction they hope to take the club in.

But the fans’ chief is convinced Dunfermline can become ‘a force’ again with the right stewardship.

“From the fans’ perspective, there’s always an excitement that there could be new owners coming into the club with a fresh set of ideas and with a renewed focus on the first-team,” Hunter told Courier Sport.

Willingness

“That is what the fans really want to see, and to see Dunfermline climbing back up the table.

“The new owners that come in need to show that willingness and that willingness to engage with the fan-base.

“I think what’s really important for any new owners is to surround themselves with people who really understand the club, understand the fan-base and understand the demands and expectations of a very loyal group of fans that support Dunfermline.

“And also show willingness to engage and communicate effectively with the fan-base and bring them along on the journey and the strategy behind what’s clearly driving their purchase of the club.

“If they can do that effectively then they’ll get a lot of goodwill from the supporters.

Dunfermline Athletic are presented with the League One trophy in 2023.
Fans have been frustrated by Dunfermline’s progress since winning the League One title last year. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

“The fans will not only support them by coming along home and away, but support them in all other ways, whether that’s through the various supporters groups or through merchandise and other events that the club do.

“This is a very well-supported club and I think new owners have a real opportunity here, with the foundations that were established by Pars United and built upon by the German consortium, to really kick on now and become a force again in Scottish football.

“And I think that’s the exciting part for the fans.”

