Family of Fife Royal Navy hero killed by drunk stock car racer blast ‘unjust’ sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Family of Fife Royal Navy hero killed by drunk stock car racer blast ‘unjust’ sentence

Marc Fortune was behind the wheel of his pick-up truck when he ploughed into the back of a Vauxhall Meriva driven by Ballingry man John King.

By Grant McCabe and Jamie Buchan
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
'Privileged' fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after 'turning life…
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Wednesday court round-up — Graveyard duel
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Arbroath brute rained punches on ex and threatened to torture her family
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Jurors reject serial Fife rapist's claim that sex was consensual
Teenager Tom Hill (left) died at Glenmark Cottage. Piers Le Cheminant (top right) and Lord Ramsay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with his death.
Carbon Monoxide alarm at Angus cottage sounded days before teenager's death by poisoning, inquiry…
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Dozy dealer caught with £7k of cocaine after falling asleep in Dundee street
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Pensioner couple deny stashing bootleg clothes and watches at Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Tuesday court round-up — Eye gouging and mirror smashing

Most Read

1
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
2
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
3
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
4
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
5
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
6
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
7
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
8
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
9
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Dog missing for six days after being stolen from Dundee garden
10
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar

More from The Courier

Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Power cuts in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected?
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with…
Death crash driver Marc Fortune (left) caused the death of Royal Navy veteran John King
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
Kate Forbes vows to scrap SNP government's proposals for fishing bans

Editor's Picks

Most Commented