Jess Glynne ‘overwhelmed’ at receiving award celebrating one billion streams

By Press Association
Jess Glynne has been presented with an award celebrating one billion streams in the UK (Ian West/PA)
British pop singer Jess Glynne has been presented with a Brit Billion Award for achieving one billion streams in the UK.

The Hold My Hand singer, 34, said she was “overwhelmed” by the achievement, which has been awarded to global stars that include The Rolling Stones and Abba.

The prize was presented to the artist following the release of her third studio album – Jess.

Glynne said: “I am so grateful to be presented with this award and so overwhelmed by the continued love and support.

Jess Glynne has become the latest artist to receive a BRIT Billion Award
Jess Glynne with her Brit Billion Award (EMI/PA)

“To have over a billion streams in the UK feels very surreal and I can only say thank you to everyone who listens to my music and brings my stories and my voice into their world.

“I can only hope these songs do for you what they’ve done for me.

“It’s a real moment for me having just released my new album Jess after nearly six years, so to receive this award alongside that feels like a time to be celebrated.

“It was super cute being given it by my parents at a real intimate performance I did in London last week.

“Having my family and friends around me through all these incredible milestones just make it all the more special.”

Glynne has had chart-topping success with singles that include her collaboration with Clean Bandit on Rather Be and Route 94’s My Love.

She is also the only British female solo artist to have received seven number ones on the UK singles chart, according to the Official Charts Company.

The Brit Billion Award was launched in 2023 and since then more than 25 artists have been recognised including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lewis Capaldi and six-time Brit award-winner Raye.

The one billion total includes songs that a musician has appeared on either as the principal performer or as a featured artist.

The prize is given to artists by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the record industry’s trade association, following analysis by the Official Charts Company.