Fife rapist began attacks when he was 16 and continued for 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife rapist began attacks when he was 16 and continued for 25 years

Gavin McKay's terrifying campaign took place across Fife.

By Dave Finlay
High Court in Edinburgh.
McKay was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A high risk serial rapist from Fife who blighted the lives of victims during two and a half decades of abuse was given a life sentence.

Gavin McKay, 44, was aged just 16 when he began subjecting females to damaging, violent and controlling behaviour.

A judge imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction on unrepentant McKay, who claimed he had been “set up” by victims who “told lies” about him.

He continued to claim he was innocent.

At the High Court in Edinburgh Lord Scott ordered McKay must serve a minimum term of six years imprisonment – the punishment portion of his sentence – before he becomes eligible to apply for release.

He told McKay: “This does not mean you will be released after that six-year period.

The sentence is an Order for Lifelong Restriction, which is a life sentence.”

Lord Scott said: “Unless you work to reduce your risk you may never be released.”

Any future decision to allow McKay to be freed from jail will be taken by the parole authorities.

On Register indefinitely

Lord Scott told McKay, who followed the sentencing proceedings via a video link to jail, he had read statements from three of his victims which confirmed “the serious, continuing and likely lasting consequences of your conduct.”

The judge said as well as physically violating women, McKay behaved in a controlling and coercive way towards his victims, including using threats of suicide and self-harm to get his own way.

McKay, formerly of Balsusney Road, Kirkcaldy, had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was found guilty of 20 crimes including eight offences of rape.

The catalogue of crime was committed against four women between 1995 and 2020 at addresses in his home town and at other locations in Fife including Glenrothes, Burntisland and Leven.

The judge had earlier called for a full risk assessment to be carried out on McKay following his conviction, which concluded that he presented a high risk towards the public.

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said his client suffered adverse childhood experiences and tried to deal with his background by “taking drugs, driving cars too quickly and self harming”.

McKay was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Vile crimes

McKay sexually assaulted one woman with a television remote control and repeatedly hit her with a belt during rapes.

The victim was also subjected to repeated violence, including pulling her hair, seizing her by the face and wrists and throttling her.

A second woman was handcuffed and locked in a room as she was assaulted and raped by the relentless offender.

He also threatened to upload intimate images of the woman onto social media.

He also made threats to steal her dog.

A third woman was sexually assaulted, raped and subjected to violence when she was pushed, punched, slapped and kicked.

McKay also repeatedly struck her in the face with a mobile phone and hit her on the head with a curtain pole.

A fourth woman was subjected to a four-year stalking campaign, during which he repeatedly turned up at her workplace and home and called and sent her text messages.

He threatened to end his own life.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John Brand
Thug recalled to jail after violent attack outside Montrose takeaway
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Shaun Connelly, threatened to kill ex then dived out window Picture shows; Shaun Connelly, threatened to kill ex then dived out window. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 11/09/2023
Sniggering Dundee kill threat student found dangling headfirst from window
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Hilltown Halloween horror and graveyard dash
The XL Bully breed, which has been responsible for attacks in Dundee, could be banned.
How XL Bully dogs have blighted Dundee and put owners in the dock
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dock-jumping Dundee teen admits trying to pervert course of justice
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Michelle Dow. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2023
Senior Perth and Kinross Council officer admits slipper-clad drunken drive to shops for wine…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. David Dickie, child abuse images Picture shows; David Dickie, child abuse images. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by LinkedIn/ DC Thomson Date; 07/09/2023
SSE project manager caught with ‘sadistic’ child abuse images at Perth home
Thomson set the fire in the grounds of Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
Patient burned down Fife hospital building trying to keep warm while waiting for lift…
Alan Patey was acquitted of using a racist slur at the Northern Hotel in Brechin.
Arbroath bomb hoaxer who downed Sri Lankan plane cleared of racism at Brechin hotel
Drink driver Picture shows; Dennis Hogg. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2023
Perth pensioner caught drink-driving after weekly dominoes game