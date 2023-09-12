Obituary: Former Perth union representative and musician ‘Red Frank’ Byrne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Former Perth union representative and musician ‘Red Frank’ Byrne

After leading a strike he got the nickname Red Frank and he even requested a red coffin for his funeral.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Perth musician and union representative Frankie Byrne.
Former Perth musician and union representative Frankie Byrne.

Perth-born Frankie Byrne, a former union representative and musician, has died aged 65.

He was a familiar sight playing the pipes at funerals and weddings in Perth. For the last three-and-a-half years Frankie and his partner, Dot, had lived in Dunfermline.

Known as Red Frank for his political convictions, Frankie, was a union leader at the gas board and later went on to study at Dundee and St Andrews universities.

He was born in Hunter Crescent, Perth, the second youngest of Patsy and Sean Byrne’s seven children.

When he was 10 or 11 the family moved to a larger house in nearby Hillyland.

Sportsman

As a youth he joined Perth’s Railway Athletic Boxing Club and was known as a skilled boxer who won a few trophies.

When he left St Columba’s High School, Frankie began work with the Co-op delivering furniture but then joined the merchant navy and was able to see the world.

After coming ashore, he joined the then gas board and trained as a distribution fitter.

Before long he had been appointed workplace union representative and often negotiated with management about changes to working practices.

It was after leading a strike that he acquired the nickname Red Frank and he even requested a red coffin for his funeral.

Study

After working with Scottish Gas for 16 years, he took redundancy in 1994 and went on to study full time at Perth College where he gained a Higher National Certificate in social sciences.

Frankie spent two years studying at the University of Strathclyde on a part-time basis where he qualified with a diploma in trade union and labour studies.

He then progressed to Dundee University and gained an MA (Hons) in history and political science before post-graduate IT studies at St Andrews University.

For many years he was a member of Perth and District Pipe Band and it was through this he was invited to pipe at weddings, funerals and other social gatherings.

Entertainer

He also enjoyed hillwalking and  spending many nights in bothies where he entertained fellow hillwalkers with his pipes and great stories.

Frankie also had a spell working for Churches Action for the Homeless and as a taxi driver in Perth.

For the last 20 years or so he was in a loving relationship with his partner Dot. They lived in Tay Street in Perth before their move to to Dunfermline.

Among the scores of people who paid tribute to Frankie was broadcaster Stuart Cosgrove who wrote on Facebook: “Primary school, then soul scene, a warrior. RIP Frankie.”

