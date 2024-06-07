James McPake highlights one ‘huge’ boost to Dunfermline’s pre-season preparations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake highlights one ‘huge’ boost to Dunfermline’s pre-season preparations

The Pars squad have already been making the most of the club's new training ground during their time off.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic FC players and staff at their new training facility in April.
Dunfermline officially opened their new training facility in April. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake insists Dunfermline’s new training ground is already paying dividends this summer and will be ‘huge’ for the squad’s pre-season preparations.

The Pars moved into their Rosyth base in April in a development hailed as a ‘landmark moment’ by the East End Park club.

The artificial surface is the first phase of works that it was initially planned would also include grass pitches, a gym and staff offices.

However, McPake is convinced having a dedicated home will enhance preparations for next season over the coming weeks.

Dunfermline Athletic FC players are put through their paces at the club's new training ground.
Dunfermline players are put through their paces at the club’s new training ground last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The Fifers’ previous base at Pitreavie was shared with community clubs, meaning time slots were often limited during the busy summer months.

But, with the Dunfermline squad not due to return for pre-season training until later this month, some players have already been taking advantage of the new facilities during their holiday time off.

“It’s more professional, for a start,” said McPake of the club’s floodlit 4G pitch.

“And that’s not saying anything about Pitreavie, where we were before. They really were great with us.

“But during the summer there were times you couldn’t get the pitch at a certain time, or you couldn’t go back because there were kids’ summer camps on. That’s natural.

‘We’ve got it when we want it’

“But, now, whenever we want that pitch, we’ve got it.

“Just having the training ground, I’ve had a few of the players wanting to come in and do wee bits and pieces.

“You could do it last year but we had to do it at East End and then you’re trying to protect the pitch and ensure it’s in good condition for the season.

“We’ve had a group in and individuals wanting to do bits and pieces.

“So, having your own training ground is perfect. The fact we’ve got our own base now is huge.”

Dunfermline's Rosyth training ground.
Dunfermline’s Rosyth training ground. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline’s pitch at East End Park had its issues during the season, with call-offs due to snow, rain and an issue with the undersoil heating system.

On top of difficult wintry weather, it left the surface in poor condition come the spring.

However, the club have taken action to make improvements during the close-season.

McPake added: “The pitch at East End Park has been getting work done on it during the close-season. It’s a fair bit of work and that’s coming on well.”

