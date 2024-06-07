James McPake highlights one ‘huge’ boost to Dunfermline’s pre-season preparations

James McPake insists Dunfermline’s new training ground is already paying dividends this summer and will be ‘huge’ for the squad’s pre-season preparations.

The Pars moved into their Rosyth base in April in a development hailed as a ‘landmark moment’ by the East End Park club.

The artificial surface is the first phase of works that it was initially planned would also include grass pitches, a gym and staff offices.

However, McPake is convinced having a dedicated home will enhance preparations for next season over the coming weeks.

The Fifers’ previous base at Pitreavie was shared with community clubs, meaning time slots were often limited during the busy summer months.

But, with the Dunfermline squad not due to return for pre-season training until later this month, some players have already been taking advantage of the new facilities during their holiday time off.

“It’s more professional, for a start,” said McPake of the club’s floodlit 4G pitch.

“And that’s not saying anything about Pitreavie, where we were before. They really were great with us.

“But during the summer there were times you couldn’t get the pitch at a certain time, or you couldn’t go back because there were kids’ summer camps on. That’s natural.

‘We’ve got it when we want it’

“But, now, whenever we want that pitch, we’ve got it.

“Just having the training ground, I’ve had a few of the players wanting to come in and do wee bits and pieces.

“You could do it last year but we had to do it at East End and then you’re trying to protect the pitch and ensure it’s in good condition for the season.

“We’ve had a group in and individuals wanting to do bits and pieces.

“So, having your own training ground is perfect. The fact we’ve got our own base now is huge.”

Dunfermline’s pitch at East End Park had its issues during the season, with call-offs due to snow, rain and an issue with the undersoil heating system.

On top of difficult wintry weather, it left the surface in poor condition come the spring.

However, the club have taken action to make improvements during the close-season.

McPake added: “The pitch at East End Park has been getting work done on it during the close-season. It’s a fair bit of work and that’s coming on well.”