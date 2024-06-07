Plan for artist studios, meditation rooms and Dungeons and Dragons cave at former Dundee registry office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Plan for artist studios, meditation rooms and Dungeons and Dragons cave at former Dundee registry office

NEoN will move into the long-vacant space on Commercial Street.

Director of Neon, Donna Holford-Lovell Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

Dundee art group NEoN Digital Arts will join a cake and games cafe in Commercial Street’s former registration office.

NEoN Digital Arts will house artists, technologists and creatives in the building, with plans to open studios, meditation rooms and even a Dungeons and Dragons cave.

Cake or Dice, the board game cafe, also opened its new home in the former registry office in May, after moving out of the Keiller Centre.

The development will see at least 13 rooms transformed into “safe and inclusive space” in the creative hub.

NEoN director, Donna Holford-Lovell, said the move would help as part of efforts to regenerate Dundee’s high street.

It follows the launch of The Courier’s Dundee Matters campaign, which is aimed at listening to the strongly held views of our readers, finding solutions to the city’s problems, and driving change.

Dungeons and Dragons cave

Dungeons and Dragons is a fantasy table-top role-playing first launched in America in the 1970s.

It has enjoyed a resurgence of late following the release of geek-chic Netflix programme Stranger Things, with the game played by several of the main characters.

And as well as building a “spectacular” 12ft cave, NEoN will build a hot-desk facility and a film room.

Donna said: “This promises to be an exciting time, with so many creative community organisations joining forces the new versatile space will foster well-being, creativity, gaming, co-working, and, of course, enjoying some cake.

“Later phases of development will be to create a quiet sensory space, a well kitted out crafting room, hot desk facilities, even a safe and secure digital infrastructure designed to prioritise safety and inclusivity, a supportive and abuse-free virtual environment for collaboration and learning.

Susie Boraman, Laura Stevenson and Emma Barry at Cake or Dice. Image: Cake or Dice

“This new venture will enable all involved to to expand its offerings and make it directly
accessible on the high street.

“Alongside artists, technologists, and other creative minds, we eagerly anticipate creative interventions, commissions, and interactive experiences.

“These endeavours aim to navigate the complexities of our lives while envisioning
environmentally and socially ‘just’ high street experiences.

“Our values and place-based approach is integral to our collaborative vision – which at its heart is about giving people the power to engage, however that might be and in a way that safely empowers their voice to speak out about the real things that matter to them.”

Dundee art group NEoN

The venture is a collaboration between NEoN Digital Arts, Cake or Dice, Dundee Makers Space and GlowCrafts.

The former Registration Office had been available for lease since 2015. Image: DC Thomson

This summer, NEoN launches a “ground-breaking” digital advocacy programme,
focusing on digital detox, digital security, and digital climate action.

This initiative will feature a diverse array of exhibitions and installations by both Scottish
and international artists and experts.

Activities will include moving image displays on the new shop front, and workshops to write break-up letters to Facebook, build e-waste robots and jewellery-making.

Conversation