Plan for artist studios, meditation rooms and Dungeons and Dragons cave at former Dundee registry office

Dundee art group NEoN Digital Arts will join a cake and games cafe in Commercial Street’s former registration office.

NEoN Digital Arts will house artists, technologists and creatives in the building, with plans to open studios, meditation rooms and even a Dungeons and Dragons cave.

Cake or Dice, the board game cafe, also opened its new home in the former registry office in May, after moving out of the Keiller Centre.

The development will see at least 13 rooms transformed into “safe and inclusive space” in the creative hub.

NEoN director, Donna Holford-Lovell, said the move would help as part of efforts to regenerate Dundee’s high street.

It follows the launch of The Courier’s Dundee Matters campaign, which is aimed at listening to the strongly held views of our readers, finding solutions to the city’s problems, and driving change.

Dungeons and Dragons cave

Dungeons and Dragons is a fantasy table-top role-playing first launched in America in the 1970s.

It has enjoyed a resurgence of late following the release of geek-chic Netflix programme Stranger Things, with the game played by several of the main characters.

And as well as building a “spectacular” 12ft cave, NEoN will build a hot-desk facility and a film room.

Donna said: “This promises to be an exciting time, with so many creative community organisations joining forces the new versatile space will foster well-being, creativity, gaming, co-working, and, of course, enjoying some cake.

“Later phases of development will be to create a quiet sensory space, a well kitted out crafting room, hot desk facilities, even a safe and secure digital infrastructure designed to prioritise safety and inclusivity, a supportive and abuse-free virtual environment for collaboration and learning.

“This new venture will enable all involved to to expand its offerings and make it directly

accessible on the high street.

“Alongside artists, technologists, and other creative minds, we eagerly anticipate creative interventions, commissions, and interactive experiences.

“These endeavours aim to navigate the complexities of our lives while envisioning

environmentally and socially ‘just’ high street experiences.

“Our values and place-based approach is integral to our collaborative vision – which at its heart is about giving people the power to engage, however that might be and in a way that safely empowers their voice to speak out about the real things that matter to them.”

Dundee art group NEoN

The venture is a collaboration between NEoN Digital Arts, Cake or Dice, Dundee Makers Space and GlowCrafts.

This summer, NEoN launches a “ground-breaking” digital advocacy programme,

focusing on digital detox, digital security, and digital climate action.

This initiative will feature a diverse array of exhibitions and installations by both Scottish

and international artists and experts.

Activities will include moving image displays on the new shop front, and workshops to write break-up letters to Facebook, build e-waste robots and jewellery-making.