Council launches hunt for 170 new Angus bottle bank sites

Angus residents are being asked to say where they want 170 new bottle banks located across the district.

Almost 200 glass recycling points will be sited throughout the area when a ban on jars and bottles in household bins comes into force.

Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie will be the first towns to have the new rules applied in mid-June.

It’s part of a kerbside recycling shake-up designed to save the council £500,000 annually.

But the controversial scheme has fallen months behind schedule having been due to start in March.

It will be spring 2025 before the district-wide roll-out is complete.

And it follows a survey response of household recycling bins.

Waste chiefs say that is not an option and have now launched an online survey asking for suggestions where an extra 170 glass recycling points should go.

Online consultation on glass recycling points

Residents can offer their locations on the Engage Angus section of the council’s website.

They say the bottle banks should ideally be where:

people go regularly such as supermarkets, leisure centres and village halls

a pavement is wide enough for the bin to sit

bin lorries can stop safely

there is clear access to empty the bin – no steps or there is a drop-down kerb

the bin is not directly next to someone’s home

A council spokesperson said: “In line with neighbouring councils, glass will no longer be collected in your grey recycling bin.

“We’re increasing the number of recycling points from 23 to around 190.”

The Scottish Government’s recycling improvement fund will cover the initial cost.

“We are currently assessing suggestions for the Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie area, where the bin changes start from mid-June.

“In June we will start assessing suggestions for the Forfar and Kirriemuir area – changes begin Autumn 2024

“We will assess suggestions for the Montrose and Brechin area over the winter period – changes begin Spring 2025.”

What else is changing?

A new blue bin will be provided for paper and cardboard.

Grey bins will take plastic bottles and containers, cans and cartons.

These will be emptied every four weeks on the same day of the week two weeks apart.

The purple bin for non-recyclable waste will be collected every two weeks.

But purple bins containing too many recyclable items may be tagged and left unemptied.

The council say recyclables in the purple bin alone costs Angus residents over £1 million per year.

And the food waste service is being extended to 4,000 extra households.