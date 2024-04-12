Council launches hunt for 170 new Angus bottle bank sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Council launches hunt for 170 new Angus bottle bank sites

Glass recycling points are being set up in advance of a ban on bottles and jars in household bins starting in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie this summer.

By Graham Brown
Glass recycling points will be located across Angus. Image: Angus Council
Glass recycling points will be located across Angus. Image: Angus Council

Angus residents are being asked to say where they want 170 new bottle banks located across the district.

Almost 200 glass recycling points will be sited throughout the area when a ban on jars and bottles in household bins comes into force.

Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie will be the first towns to have the new rules applied in mid-June.

It’s part of a kerbside recycling shake-up designed to save the council £500,000 annually.

A blue bin for paper and cardboard will be added to the Angus kerbside line-up but glass will not be collected. Image: DC Thomson

But the controversial scheme has fallen months behind schedule having been due to start in March.

It will be spring 2025 before the district-wide roll-out is complete.

And it follows a survey response of household recycling bins.

Waste chiefs say that is not an option and have now launched an online survey asking for suggestions where an extra 170 glass recycling points should go.

Online consultation on glass recycling points

Residents can offer their locations on the Engage Angus section of the council’s website.

They say the bottle banks should ideally be where:

  • people go regularly such as supermarkets, leisure centres and village halls
  • a pavement is wide enough for the bin to sit
  • bin lorries can stop safely
  • there is clear access to empty the bin – no steps or there is a drop-down kerb
  • the bin is not directly next to someone’s home

A council spokesperson said: “In line with neighbouring councils, glass will no longer be collected in your grey recycling bin.

“We’re increasing the number of recycling points from 23 to around 190.”

The Scottish Government’s recycling improvement fund will cover the initial cost.

“We are currently assessing suggestions for the Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie area, where the bin changes start from mid-June.

“In June we will start assessing suggestions for the Forfar and Kirriemuir area – changes begin Autumn 2024

“We will assess suggestions for the Montrose and Brechin area over the winter period – changes begin Spring 2025.”

What else is changing?

A new blue bin will be provided for paper and cardboard.

Grey bins will take plastic bottles and containers, cans and cartons.

These will be emptied every four weeks on the same day of the week two weeks apart.

The purple bin for non-recyclable waste will be collected every two weeks.

But purple bins containing too many recyclable items may be tagged and left unemptied.

The council say recyclables in the purple bin alone costs Angus residents over £1 million per year.

And the food waste service is being extended to 4,000 extra households.

