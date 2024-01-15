Tayside workers had ‘rug pulled’ from under them in Stewart Milne collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside workers had ‘rug pulled’ from under them in Stewart Milne collapse

One Angus worker has described the shock 35-minute meeting he was told he no longer had a job.

Paul Malik By Paul Malik
Joiner Callum Warden described the 'rug pull' workers experienced after Stewart Milne went bust.
Joiner Callum Warden described the 'rug pull' workers experienced after Stewart Milne went bust.

A joiner “left hung out to dry” after the collapse of housebuilders Stewart Milne has described the shock 35-minute meeting he was told he no longer had a job.

It comes as Unite union said the company had acted “disgracefully” in how it treated workers, some of whom had 40 years of experience.

The union held meetings with former employees in Aberdeen and Dundee on Monday, where they shared information on applying for statutory redundancy pay.

Unite will also represent workers at a tribunal for claims of unpaid wages and money owed.

Around 40-50 staff made redundant locally attended the Dundee meeting on Monday.

Most of them had been working at the Arbroath Monarch’s Rise site.

Stewart Milne workers had ‘rug-pulled’ from under them

One joiner, Callum Warden, went to work “as normal” on January 8, following a break over Christmas.

He said talk on-site in Arbroath centred on the news alerts Stewart Milne’s northern England enterprise had gone into administration.

But at no point did anyone from the company call to explain what was happening.

“I was installing a set of stairs in one of the new properties when we got called into a meeting, at about 3.10pm,” he said.

“The site manager called us in for a meeting.

Callum Warden, was one of the workers who lost his job when Stewart Milne went bust. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We all thought it was just going to be some words of reassurance.

“Maybe the director was telling us ‘not to worry’ and things would carry on as normal, despite what was happening in England.

“But then, we were told the company was in administration.

“It all felt so last-minute.

“It has been a rug-pull.”

By 3.45pm, Callum and his colleagues no longer had jobs.

He was with Stewart Milne for nine years and served four of those as an apprentice.

After leaving Mearns Academy at 16, the Brechin man went straight into his training.

He and his colleagues had been hammered by the Covid pandemic, pausing work on site for months.

Pace criticism

According to Unite, workers were not warned of the impending collapse.

Around 217 staff were let go when the company unexpectedly went bust in January.

The union is “actively exploring” legal action over the company’s “failure to consult the workforce or Unite in a redundancy situation”.

Where firms fail to follow the correct process, employment tribunals can make “protective” awards worth from 45 days to 90 days of full pay.

Stewart Milne Homes flag
Housebuilder Stewart Milne had developments under way across Scotland when it went into administration.

The union further criticised the decision to make Pace events “webinars”, saying it completely “failed” to understand the nature of the construction industry.

Callum explained how his fellow workers grouped together to help one another out.

“All the workers set-up various group-chats, making sure everyone was involved and telling people what was going on,” he said.

“There have been a few job offers, people have been sending on adverts for jobs too.

“I will need to find a new workmate though, the one had been working for 40-odd years. He won’t be moving to new sites.

“Hopefully I will get something local, it makes sense to stay local and not pay for travel or relocation.

“The union has been very helpful, proactive and kept us informed about what has gone on.”

