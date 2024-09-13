Car flips onto roof after crash near Perth school

A car has flipped over after crashing near a Perth school.

The crash happened on Glenearn Road near Inchview Primary School on Friday morning.

It is not known how the vehicle turned over or if anyone was injured.

An eyewitness told The Courier he noticed the overturned vehicle while walking in the area.

Police on scene after car flips on Glenearn Place in Perth

He said: “It had crashed on the bend just in line with the pedestrian crossing outside Inchview Primary School and the junction with Windsor Terrace.

“It is a relatively tight bend and it’s on a slope coming from Priory Place, but although the car was facing into Windsor Terrace, I couldn’t say what direction it had been travelling when it crashed.

“Hopefully whoever was in the car is all right.

“There were two police cars and an ambulance, and police were directing traffic to allow it to pass.

“The road was closed though for a while to allow the car to be recovered.

“It’s a busy road so there were queues going back into Priory Place and back along Glenearn Road.

“Queen Street also became congested as cars tried to avoid it.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.