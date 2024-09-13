Car flips onto roof after crash near Perth school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Car flips onto roof after crash near Perth school

The crash happened on Friday morning with officers on the scene near Inchview Primary.

By Kieran Webster
The overturned car in Perth.
The overturned car in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

A car has flipped over after crashing near a Perth school.

The crash happened on Glenearn Road near Inchview Primary School on Friday morning.

It is not known how the vehicle turned over or if anyone was injured.

An eyewitness told The Courier he noticed the overturned vehicle while walking in the area.

Police on scene after car flips on Glenearn Place in Perth

He said: “It had crashed on the bend just in line with the pedestrian crossing outside Inchview Primary School and the junction with Windsor Terrace.

“It is a relatively tight bend and it’s on a slope coming from Priory Place, but although the car was facing into Windsor Terrace, I couldn’t say what direction it had been travelling when it crashed.

“Hopefully whoever was in the car is all right.

“There were two police cars and an ambulance, and police were directing traffic to allow it to pass.

“The road was closed though for a while to allow the car to be recovered.

“It’s a busy road so there were queues going back into Priory Place and back along Glenearn Road.

“Queen Street also became congested as cars tried to avoid it.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

