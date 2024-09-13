Property Charming Perthshire home on banks of Loch Earn on sale for £665k The property has stunning views of the Perthshire loch. By Kieran Webster September 13 2024, 1:38pm September 13 2024, 1:38pm Share Charming Perthshire home on banks of Loch Earn on sale for £665k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5081435/charming-perthshire-house-loch-earn-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Neish House is on the banks of Loch Earn. Image: Rettie A charming Perthshire home on the banks of the beautiful Loch Earn has gone on the market. Included in the price for Neish House is a private one-bedroom apartment and a leased jetty giving access to Loch Earn. The home, near St Fillans, is on sale for offers over £665,000. An exterior view of Neish House. Image: Rettie The sitting room. Image: Rettie The kitchen. Image: Rettie The dining room/living room. Image: Rettie The drawing room. Image: Rettie Downstairs is all the living space at the property, including a sitting room and a drawing room. The modern kitchen features an Aga oven and has been appointed to a high specification. There is also a bedroom, toilet and open-plan dining/living room. Stairs leading to the upper floor. Image: Rettie There are four bedrooms in the main home. Image: Rettie A family bathroom. Image: Rettie Bedroom two. Image: Rettie Bedroom three. Image: Rettie The principal bedroom has an ensuite. Image: Rettie The garden with Loch Earn in the background. Image: Rettie Upstairs there are three bedrooms, all of which can fit a double bed, and a family bathroom. The principal bedroom boasts a stylish ensuite, a walk-in wardrobe and far-reaching views of Loch Earn. Outside is a private one-bedroom flat, which could be suitable for a holiday home. A private flat is included. Image: Rettie The living space. Image: Rettie The bedroom. Image: Rettie The kitchen. Image: Rettie The garden at the private flat. Image: Rettie Loch Earn at golden hour. Image: Rettie Currently, the owners rent out a space near the loch for a jetty and a summer house. It is believed the lease will transfer to the next owners. Neish House is on the market with Rettie for offers over £665,000. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a home with four holiday cottages and a huge piece of land is also on the market.
