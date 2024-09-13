Charming Perthshire home on banks of Loch Earn on sale for £665k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charming Perthshire home on banks of Loch Earn on sale for £665k

The property has stunning views of the Perthshire loch.

By Kieran Webster
Neish House is on the banks of Loch Earn.
Neish House is on the banks of Loch Earn. Image: Rettie

A charming Perthshire home on the banks of the beautiful Loch Earn has gone on the market.

Included in the price for Neish House is a private one-bedroom apartment and a leased jetty giving access to Loch Earn.

The home, near St Fillans, is on sale for offers over £665,000.

An exterior view of Neish House.
An exterior view of Neish House. Image: Rettie
The sitting room.
The sitting room. Image: Rettie
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
the dining room/living room.
The dining room/living room. Image: Rettie
The drawing room.
The drawing room. Image: Rettie

Downstairs is all the living space at the property, including a sitting room and a drawing room.

The modern kitchen features an Aga oven and has been appointed to a high specification.

There is also a bedroom, toilet and open-plan dining/living room.

Stairs leading to the upper floor.
Stairs leading to the upper floor. Image: Rettie
One of the bedrooms.
There are four bedrooms in the main home. Image: Rettie
A family bathroom. Image: Rettie
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Rettie
Bedroom three.
Bedroom three. Image: Rettie
The principal bedroom has an ensuite.
The principal bedroom has an ensuite. Image: Rettie
The garden with Loch Earn in the background.
The garden with Loch Earn in the background. Image: Rettie

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, all of which can fit a double bed, and a family bathroom.

The principal bedroom boasts a stylish ensuite, a walk-in wardrobe and far-reaching views of Loch Earn.

Outside is a private one-bedroom flat, which could be suitable for a holiday home.

Exterior of the private flat.
A private flat is included. Image: Rettie
The living space.
The living space. Image: Rettie
The bedroom.
The bedroom. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The garden at the private flat.
The garden at the private flat. Image: Rettie
Loch Earn at golden hour
Loch Earn at golden hour. Image: Rettie

Currently, the owners rent out a space near the loch for a jetty and a summer house. It is believed the lease will transfer to the next owners.

Neish House is on the market with Rettie for offers over £665,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a home with four holiday cottages and a huge piece of land is also on the market.

