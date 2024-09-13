Charming Perthshire home on banks of Loch Earn on sale for £665k

A charming Perthshire home on the banks of the beautiful Loch Earn has gone on the market.

Included in the price for Neish House is a private one-bedroom apartment and a leased jetty giving access to Loch Earn.

The home, near St Fillans, is on sale for offers over £665,000.

Downstairs is all the living space at the property, including a sitting room and a drawing room.

The modern kitchen features an Aga oven and has been appointed to a high specification.

There is also a bedroom, toilet and open-plan dining/living room.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, all of which can fit a double bed, and a family bathroom.

The principal bedroom boasts a stylish ensuite, a walk-in wardrobe and far-reaching views of Loch Earn.

Outside is a private one-bedroom flat, which could be suitable for a holiday home.

Currently, the owners rent out a space near the loch for a jetty and a summer house. It is believed the lease will transfer to the next owners.

