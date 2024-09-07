Property Perthshire home with 4 holiday cottages and huge piece of land for sale at £950k The property has a roof terrace with beautiful views of the countryside. By Kieran Webster September 7 2024, 8:00am September 7 2024, 8:00am Share Perthshire home with 4 holiday cottages and huge piece of land for sale at £950k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5075843/alyth-perthshire-home-holiday-cottages-land-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment An aerial view of the Perthshire property. Image: Strutt & Parker A Perthshire home with four holiday cottages and a huge piece of land has gone up for sale. Auchteralyth Steadings, near Alyth, is being run as a holiday business. The main home includes a gym and a roof terrace providing exceptional views of the Perthshire countryside. The four-bedroom house comes with a large kitchen, drawing room and and office. Exterior of the steading. Image: Strutt & Parker Date The drawing room. Image: Strutt & Parker A large kitchen. Image: Strutt & Parker The dining room. Image: Strutt & Parker The master bedroom has an ensuite. Image: Strutt & Parker A jacuzzi bath in the ensuite. Image: Strutt & Parker Bedroom two. Image: Strutt & Parker Two of the bedrooms have en-suites, with the master bedroom featuring a jacuzzi bathtub. There are four holiday cottages included in the price, which vary in size from studio apartments to two-bedroom houses. All holiday homes have their own kitchens and private outdoor spaces. A kitchen in one of the holiday homes. Image: Strutt & Parker A sitting room in one of the holiday homes. Image: Strutt & Parker A holiday home bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker A roof terrace provided spectacular views. Image: Strutt & Parker Each holiday home has its own private garden. Image: Strutt & Parker The garden. Image: Strutt & Parker Included in the price is nearly five acres of land. Image: Strutt & Parker The property is set within the Perthshire countryside. Image: Strutt & Parker Outside the property, there are 4.9 acres of land and a roof terrace boasting lovely views of the Perthshire countryside. The property, land, and holiday homes are all listed by Strutt & Parker for offers over £950,000. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a five-bedroom home with far-reaching views in Abernethy is on the market. And the Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch has hit the market for £3.25 million.
Conversation