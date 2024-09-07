Perthshire home with 4 holiday cottages and huge piece of land for sale at £950k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire home with 4 holiday cottages and huge piece of land for sale at £950k

The property has a roof terrace with beautiful views of the countryside.

By Kieran Webster
An aerial view of Auchteralyth Steading.
An aerial view of the Perthshire property. Image: Strutt & Parker

A Perthshire home with four holiday cottages and a huge piece of land has gone up for sale.

Auchteralyth Steadings, near Alyth, is being run as a holiday business.

The main home includes a gym and a roof terrace providing exceptional views of the Perthshire countryside.

The four-bedroom house comes with a large kitchen, drawing room and and office.

Exterior of the steading.
Exterior of the steading. Image: Strutt & Parker Date
The drawing room.
The drawing room. Image: Strutt & Parker
The kitchen.
A large kitchen. Image: Strutt & Parker
The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Strutt & Parker
Master bedroom.
The master bedroom has an ensuite. Image: Strutt & Parker
A jacuzzi bath in the master ensuite.
A jacuzzi bath in the ensuite. Image: Strutt & Parker
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Strutt & Parker

Two of the bedrooms have en-suites, with the master bedroom featuring a jacuzzi bathtub.

There are four holiday cottages included in the price, which vary in size from studio apartments to two-bedroom houses.

All holiday homes have their own kitchens and private outdoor spaces.

A kitchen in one of the holiday homes.
A kitchen in one of the holiday homes. Image: Strutt & Parker
A sitting room in one of the holiday homes.
A sitting room in one of the holiday homes. Image: Strutt & Parker
A holiday home bedroom.
A holiday home bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker
The roof terrace.
A roof terrace provided spectacular views. Image: Strutt & Parker
All the holiday homes have their own private garden space.
Each holiday home has its own private garden. Image: Strutt & Parker
The garden.
The garden. Image: Strutt & Parker
Nearly 5 acres of land is included in the price.
Included in the price is nearly five acres of land. Image: Strutt & Parker
The property is set within the Perthshire countryside.
The property is set within the Perthshire countryside. Image: Strutt & Parker

Outside the property, there are 4.9 acres of land and a roof terrace boasting lovely views of the Perthshire countryside.

The property, land, and holiday homes are all listed by Strutt & Parker for offers over £950,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a five-bedroom home with far-reaching views in Abernethy is on the market.

And the Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch has hit the market for £3.25 million.

Conversation