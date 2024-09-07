Perthshire home with 4 holiday cottages and huge piece of land for sale at £950k

A Perthshire home with four holiday cottages and a huge piece of land has gone up for sale.

Auchteralyth Steadings, near Alyth, is being run as a holiday business.

The main home includes a gym and a roof terrace providing exceptional views of the Perthshire countryside.

The four-bedroom house comes with a large kitchen, drawing room and and office.

Two of the bedrooms have en-suites, with the master bedroom featuring a jacuzzi bathtub.

There are four holiday cottages included in the price, which vary in size from studio apartments to two-bedroom houses.

All holiday homes have their own kitchens and private outdoor spaces.

Outside the property, there are 4.9 acres of land and a roof terrace boasting lovely views of the Perthshire countryside.

The property, land, and holiday homes are all listed by Strutt & Parker for offers over £950,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a five-bedroom home with far-reaching views in Abernethy is on the market.

And the Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch has hit the market for £3.25 million.