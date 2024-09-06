5-star Highland Perthshire hotel hits the market for £3.25 million

A five-star Highland Perthshire hotel has gone on the market for £3.25 million.

Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch has 32 rooms and is described as a popular visitor and leisure location.

It is believed the hotel originated as a drovers inn in the 1700s, the current hotel dates back to the late Victorian era.

In more recent times, extensive investment has been put in to take the hotel to five-star standard.

In 2018 it won Boutique Hotel of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards and also became five-star accredited by Visit Scotland

It was also a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Winner for 2023.

As well as the bedrooms, the hotel has a lobby lounge, lounge bar and a “delightful” restaurant.

There is also a library/private meeting room on the first floor.

The hotel is situated close to the picturesque Loch Rannoch and is only a short drive away from Loch Tay and Ben Lawers.

According to Graham + Sibbald, which is marketing the hotel, it has a forecast net turnover of £1.5m for 2024.

The Courier has approached the hotel’s representatives for more information on the sale.

Elsewhere, a Perthshire hotel and restaurant by the River Tay is on the market for £850,000.