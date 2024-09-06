5-star Highland Perthshire hotel hits the market for £3.25 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5-star Highland Perthshire hotel hits the market for £3.25 million

Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch has 32 bedrooms.

By Kieran Webster
Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch
Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch. Image: Graham + Sibbald

A five-star Highland Perthshire hotel has gone on the market for £3.25 million.

Dunalastair Hotel Suites in Kinloch Rannoch has 32 rooms and is described as a popular visitor and leisure location.

It is believed the hotel originated as a drovers inn in the 1700s, the current hotel dates back to the late Victorian era.

In more recent times, extensive investment has been put in to take the hotel to five-star standard.

The lobby lounge.
The lobby lounge. Image: Graham + Sibbald
The restaurant.
The hotel has a “delightful” restaurant. Image: Graham + Sibbald Date
One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Graham + Sibbald

In 2018 it won Boutique Hotel of the Year at the Scottish Hotel Awards and also became five-star accredited by Visit Scotland

It was also a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Winner for 2023.

As well as the bedrooms, the hotel has a lobby lounge, lounge bar and a “delightful” restaurant.

There is also a library/private meeting room on the first floor.

There are 32 bedrooms in the hotel.
There are 32 bedrooms at the hotel. Image: Graham + Sibbald
The outdoor terrace.
The outdoor terrace. Image: Graham + Sibbald Date
The hotel in the dark.
The hotel in the evening. Image: Graham + Sibbald
An aerial shot showing nearby Loch Rannoch.
Dunalastair Hotel Suites is near Loch Rannoch. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The hotel is situated close to the picturesque Loch Rannoch and is only a short drive away from Loch Tay and Ben Lawers.

According to Graham + Sibbald, which is marketing the hotel, it has a forecast net turnover of £1.5m for 2024.

The Courier has approached the hotel’s representatives for more information on the sale.

Elsewhere, a Perthshire hotel and restaurant by the River Tay is on the market for £850,000.

Conversation