Home News Dundee

M&S wins planning battle with council over 26ft sign outside new Dundee store

The Scottish Government has upheld an appeal by the retailer.

By Lindsey Hamilton
M & S win appeal
How the sign would look according to planning documents. Image: M&S/Dundee City Council

Retail giant M&S has won a planning battle with the city council over plans for a 26ft sign outside its new Dundee store.

The chain had applied for permission to put up the illuminated ‘totem’ sign at the entrance to Gallagher Retail Park to advertise the new shop.

Dundee City Council’s planning department had said there was “no justification” for the sign – which would have been visible to drivers using East Dock Street – and refused planning permission.

The local authority also said it did not approve of the “siting, scale and appearance” of the sign as it would “detract from the amenity of the surrounding area”.

However, M&S appealed the decision to the Scottish Government.

A Holyrood-appointed reporter has now found in the retailer’s favour.

‘The sign would not pose a threat to the amenity of the area’

In her report, Sarah Foster disagreed with the council’s stance.

She said: “While there are no other totem signs around the application site, there are multiple vertical features which would mean that the 8m sign would not read as an alien feature in this urban landscape.

“Furthermore, when viewed from eastern approaches, the sign would be seen against the backdrop of a seven-storey car park (at Olympia).

“Given the slim design of the totem, the glimpses of more historic buildings behind the retail park would not be significantly, adversely affected by the presence of the sign.”

M & S win appeal
The new M&S store opened in July Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She also said she would not have any concerns about the sign being lit up at night as the area is already well-lit in the hours of darkness.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council notes the reporter’s decision.”

An M&S spokesperson: “We welcome this decision and are looking forward to installing signage for our recently opened 48k sq ft Dundee Gallagher store, offering the very best of M&S food, clothing and beauty.”

The Courier took a look inside the new Dundee M&S when it opened in July.

It comes as Mountain Warehouse is eyeing a move into Gallagher Retail Park.

