M&S in planning battle with council over 26ft sign outside new Dundee store

Retail giant M&S is in a planning battle with the city council over plans for a 26ft sign outside its new Dundee store.

The chain had applied for permission to put up the illuminated ‘totem’ sign at the entrance to Gallagher Retail Park to advertise the new shop, which opens this month.

The sign would be visible to traffic passing the retail park on East Dock Street.

Plans lodged with the council in February said: “While the proposal would introduce an additional sign along East Dock Street, we do not consider that this would contribute, in any significant way, to roadside clutter with minimal unnecessary street furniture/signage present.”

It also argued the sign would be no different to similar ones found elsewhere in Dundee.

Council says ‘no justification’ for M&S totem sign at Dundee store

But the council rejected the application in April, saying there was “no justification” for a standalone sign like this due to the open nature of the retail park.

In its judgement, it added: “The application has been refused because the proposed totem sign in terms of the principle of a standalone sign, the siting, scale and appearance is considered not acceptable as it would detract from the amenity of the surrounding area.”

Planners also said allowing the sign would risk a raft of similar applications from other retailers.

M&S has now lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government in the hope it will overturn the decision.

Commenting on its intention to appeal, a spokesperson for M&S said: “We want our customers to be able to find the store easily and the totem will help.”

A decision may not be made until September, meaning the sign will not be in place for the opening of the new shop on July 16.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing legal matter.”

The existing M&S store on Murraygate closes this Saturday ahead of the move to the new outlet.

The food store at Gallagher Retail Park will then shut on July 15, the night before the opening of the new shop – which will combine the sale of clothes, food and other goods, along with a cafe, all on one site.