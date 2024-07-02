M&S in planning battle with council over 26ft sign outside new Dundee store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

M&S in planning battle with council over 26ft sign outside new Dundee store

The council says the sign "would detract from the amenity of the surrounding area".

By Neil Henderson
Proposed 8m tall M&S sign at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee.
A computer-generated image of how the new M&S sign would look at Gallagher Retail Park. Image: M&S/Dundee City Council

Retail giant M&S is in a planning battle with the city council over plans for a 26ft sign outside its new Dundee store.

The chain had applied for permission to put up the illuminated ‘totem’ sign at the entrance to Gallagher Retail Park to advertise the new shop, which opens this month.

The sign would be visible to traffic passing the retail park on East Dock Street.

Plans lodged with the council in February said: “While the proposal would introduce an additional sign along East Dock Street, we do not consider that this would contribute, in any significant way, to roadside clutter with minimal unnecessary street furniture/signage present.”

It also argued the sign would be no different to similar ones found elsewhere in Dundee.

Council says ‘no justification’ for M&S totem sign at Dundee store

But the council rejected the application in April, saying there was “no justification” for a standalone sign like this due to the open nature of the retail park.

In its judgement, it added: “The application has been refused because the proposed totem sign in terms of the principle of a standalone sign, the siting, scale and appearance is considered not acceptable as it would detract from the amenity of the surrounding area.”

Planners also said allowing the sign would risk a raft of similar applications from other retailers.

M&S has now lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government in the hope it will overturn the decision.

Commenting on its intention to appeal, a spokesperson for M&S said: “We want our customers to be able to find the store easily and the totem will help.”

Marks and Spencer shop at Gallagher Retail Park.
The new M&S shop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A decision may not be made until September, meaning the sign will not be in place for the opening of the new shop on July 16.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing legal matter.”

The existing M&S store on Murraygate closes this Saturday ahead of the move to the new outlet.

The food store at Gallagher Retail Park will then shut on July 15, the night before the opening of the new shop – which will combine the sale of clothes, food and other goods, along with a cafe, all on one site.

Conversation