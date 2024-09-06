Boy, 14, charged after ‘carelessly driving electric motorbike’ in Perth park

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly driving an electric motorbike carelessly in a Perth park.

Police received reports of a youth driving a bike on footpaths in the North Inch.

The teenager has been cautioned and charged with careless driving, driving with no insurance, failing to wear a crash helmet and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

He will be reported to the youth justice assessor.

It comes as police say they are aware of other people driving off-road vehicles and e-scooters in public places in Perth, which is illegal.

They can only be used on private land with the owner’s permission.

Sergeant Judge from the Perth community policing team said: “I would urge the public to continue to report such incidents on every occasion along with any images or footage, dashcam or otherwise to their local police.”

Incidents can be reported to police online.