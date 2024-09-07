Which Tayside and Fife buildings still have Raac concrete a year on?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Which Tayside and Fife buildings still have Raac concrete a year on?

The material caused a "concrete crisis" in August 2023 - closing more than 100 schools in England.

Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

A number of Tayside and Fife buildings still contain potentially faulty concrete a year after the issue first emerged.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was used as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings.

However, concerns emerged about the durability of the material – primarily used between the 1950s and the 1990s – about a year ago, forcing more than 100 schools in England to shut in 2023.

A year on, we take a look at the sites in Tayside and Fife where Raac was found – and what public authorities have done about it.

Police Scotland

An external boiler room at Perth police station and the second-floor training and traffic block at Dundee’s Baluniefield police station were both found to contain Raac in 2023.

Buildings affected by Raac were reviewed and staff were informed, with alternative working arrangements made.

Baluniefield police station in Dundee.
Baluniefield police station in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The safety of officers and staff, and those attending our buildings, is an absolute priority and we continue to work closely with a team of experts to monitor these sites.

“We will shortly, through our estates strategy, address how those buildings affected by Raac will be dealt with in the coming years.”

Dundee City Council

The Courier revealed that Ardler and St Fergus primary schools in Dundee were found to have Raac last year.

Both schools remained open as they did “not present an immediate safety issue”.

Dundee City Council says it “continues to manage” Raac at the two schools in line with industry guidance.

Ardler Primary School in Dundee
Ardler Primary School. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A spokesperson added: “Regular inspections are carried out and show there is no change to the condition of the Raac.

“We are currently working to remediate the Raac at these schools to ensure a robust solution is developed.”

St Andrews University

Student venues Club 601 and StAge in the Union at St Andrews University were closed after a safety inspection found Raac in the roof space.

Work replacing the affected panels has been completed and the Union building reopened last Friday (August 30).

Dundee University

Parts of Dusa, the Fulton Building and the Crawford Building were temporarily closed as a precaution after Raac concrete was found within the roof in April 2023.

Work has started on replacing the affected areas of the Fulton Building while only a “small part” of the Crawford Building was affected and those rooms remain closed.

The existing Dusa building at Dundee University
The existing Dusa building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the Dusa building remains partially open with a long-term plan in place to provide new premises for the students’ association.

A university spokesperson said: “Unaffected areas continue to operate as normal, and displaced activities have been accommodated elsewhere within the estate.”

Abertay Univerity

Remedial work to replace Raac – found in an area of the Kydd Building not used for teaching – was completed earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Abertay University said: “Further works to address a small remaining section will be completed this year.”polic

Dundee and Angus College

The engineering and construction blocks at Dundee and Angus College’s Kingsway campus were both identified as having Raac.

Dundee and Angus College has been contacted for an update on these but has yet to provide one.

NHS Tayside

In October 2023, independent surveys were carried out after it was revealed several NHS Tayside buildings – including Ninewells Hospital – may contain Raac.

Kings Cross Hospital and the Ninewells Hospital garage, old library, laundry, engineering workshops, boiler room and external storerooms were all assessed.

Legionella Tayside Hospitals
Kings Cross Hospital. Image: Google Maps

According to NHS Tayside, two further rounds of surveys took place in March and June which confirmed no further locations were identified as containing Raac.

A steel support frame in the plantroom at Kings Cross has been installed as a result of the surveys.

NHS Fife

Raac was found in seven areas across the NHS Fife estate following detailed surveys, which concluded recently.

Of these areas, four are said to be stable and require annual monitoring:

  • Lynebank Hospital – Tay View and Ward 12 offices
  • Queen Margaret Hospital – Phase 1 main block
  • Adamson Hospital – Tarvit Ward
  • Glenrothes Hospital – Glenrothes main block

Further investigation is required in the main block at Kirkcaldy Health Centre, and the main building and psychology, health records and health storage areas at Lynebank Hospital.

Kirkcaldy Health Centre.
Kirkcaldy Health Centre. Image: Google Street View

Neil McCormick, director of property and asset management, said: “Where Raac has been identified, a programme of regular and ongoing monitoring has already commenced to ensure there is no deterioration in the material.

“Safety is our highest priority and there is no immediate risk to staff or patients.”

More from Dundee

The railway line is closed at Leuchars. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy to Dundee railway line closed at Leuchars after signalling fault
Brian Middleton
Psychotic stalker who plagued Dundee sisters sent his hair from Perth Prison
Darren Reilly. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee man 'told to return to council flat' despite suffering 'homophobic abuse and violence'
Evening telegraph sport CR0005049 G Jennings pics, SSFA Junior schools sevens at Dawson park, Longhaugh V Craigowl, friday 7th december.
Dundee youth football chief resigns over ‘unbearable pressure’
2
CCTV of two women in Overgate Shopping Centre police want to speak to. Image: Police Scotland
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee Primark 'high-value' theft suspects may have fled country
Shochu bar inside Oshibori in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
First look inside new Japanese bar in Dundee
2
M & S win appeal
M&S wins planning battle with council over 26ft sign outside new Dundee store
Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel victims finally have their say as Dundee inquiry takes first steps
Resident Mitali Chouhan, whose flat has been damaged by a fire on Princes Street, Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
'Heartbroken' woman, 38, watched from Dundee Law as flat went up in flames
The roof of the Princes Street building has been destroyed. Image: Alan Richardson
Shopkeeper describes 'chaotic' Dundee fire as roof of tenement building destroyed

Conversation