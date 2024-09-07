Which Tayside and Fife buildings still have Raac concrete a year on?

A number of Tayside and Fife buildings still contain potentially faulty concrete a year after the issue first emerged.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was used as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings.

However, concerns emerged about the durability of the material – primarily used between the 1950s and the 1990s – about a year ago, forcing more than 100 schools in England to shut in 2023.

A year on, we take a look at the sites in Tayside and Fife where Raac was found – and what public authorities have done about it.

Police Scotland

An external boiler room at Perth police station and the second-floor training and traffic block at Dundee’s Baluniefield police station were both found to contain Raac in 2023.

Buildings affected by Raac were reviewed and staff were informed, with alternative working arrangements made.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The safety of officers and staff, and those attending our buildings, is an absolute priority and we continue to work closely with a team of experts to monitor these sites.

“We will shortly, through our estates strategy, address how those buildings affected by Raac will be dealt with in the coming years.”

Dundee City Council

The Courier revealed that Ardler and St Fergus primary schools in Dundee were found to have Raac last year.

Both schools remained open as they did “not present an immediate safety issue”.

Dundee City Council says it “continues to manage” Raac at the two schools in line with industry guidance.

A spokesperson added: “Regular inspections are carried out and show there is no change to the condition of the Raac.

“We are currently working to remediate the Raac at these schools to ensure a robust solution is developed.”

St Andrews University

Student venues Club 601 and StAge in the Union at St Andrews University were closed after a safety inspection found Raac in the roof space.

Work replacing the affected panels has been completed and the Union building reopened last Friday (August 30).

Dundee University

Parts of Dusa, the Fulton Building and the Crawford Building were temporarily closed as a precaution after Raac concrete was found within the roof in April 2023.

Work has started on replacing the affected areas of the Fulton Building while only a “small part” of the Crawford Building was affected and those rooms remain closed.

Meanwhile, the Dusa building remains partially open with a long-term plan in place to provide new premises for the students’ association.

A university spokesperson said: “Unaffected areas continue to operate as normal, and displaced activities have been accommodated elsewhere within the estate.”

Abertay Univerity

Remedial work to replace Raac – found in an area of the Kydd Building not used for teaching – was completed earlier this year.

A spokesperson for Abertay University said: “Further works to address a small remaining section will be completed this year.”polic

Dundee and Angus College

The engineering and construction blocks at Dundee and Angus College’s Kingsway campus were both identified as having Raac.

Dundee and Angus College has been contacted for an update on these but has yet to provide one.

NHS Tayside

In October 2023, independent surveys were carried out after it was revealed several NHS Tayside buildings – including Ninewells Hospital – may contain Raac.

Kings Cross Hospital and the Ninewells Hospital garage, old library, laundry, engineering workshops, boiler room and external storerooms were all assessed.

According to NHS Tayside, two further rounds of surveys took place in March and June which confirmed no further locations were identified as containing Raac.

A steel support frame in the plantroom at Kings Cross has been installed as a result of the surveys.

NHS Fife

Raac was found in seven areas across the NHS Fife estate following detailed surveys, which concluded recently.

Of these areas, four are said to be stable and require annual monitoring:

Lynebank Hospital – Tay View and Ward 12 offices

Queen Margaret Hospital – Phase 1 main block

Adamson Hospital – Tarvit Ward

Glenrothes Hospital – Glenrothes main block

Further investigation is required in the main block at Kirkcaldy Health Centre, and the main building and psychology, health records and health storage areas at Lynebank Hospital.

Neil McCormick, director of property and asset management, said: “Where Raac has been identified, a programme of regular and ongoing monitoring has already commenced to ensure there is no deterioration in the material.

“Safety is our highest priority and there is no immediate risk to staff or patients.”