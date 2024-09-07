Former Dundee United and Liverpool ‘colossus’ Ron Yeats dies aged 86

Former Dundee United and Liverpool defender Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86.

Yeats, described as a “colossus” by iconic ex-Reds boss Bill Shankly upon his arrival from Tayside, had suffered with Alzheimer’s in recent years and the Anfield club announced his passing on Saturday morning.

Dundee United paid their respects on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Ron Yeats.

“The thoughts of everyone at Dundee United Football Club are with Ron’s family and friends at this time.”

Hailing from Aberdeen, Yeats joined United in late 1957 under boss Tommy Gray and, while he made an immediate impact with his stellar showings, he truly flourished under the tutelage of Jerry Kerr.

Such was his importance to the side, Kerr personally ensured his towering centre-back would be released from his mandated National Service in Aldershot every Saturday in order to play for the Terrors during the 1959/60 campaign.

It was an inspired plea, with Yeats playing almost every match as United won promotion to the top-flight at the end of the season.

Anfield icon

Having caught the eye of compatriot Shankly, Yeats, who played 118 times for United, was tempted to Liverpool for £30,000 in 1961, a princely sum at the time, and swiftly installed as captain.

Just as he achieved at United, Yeats was pivotal to lifting the Reds out of the doldrums of Second Division football. However, he went a step further with the Merseyside men, helping them embark upon a golden era.

One of the foundation stones on which the club’s incredible success of Shankly and Bob Paisley was built, he won the title twice (1963/64 and 1965/66) and became the first Liverpool captain to lift the FA Cup in 1965.

He played 454 times for Liverpool, the the 22nd-highest figure in the club’s history. Only Steven Gerrard captained the Reds on more occasions.

Yeats went on to represent Tranmere Rovers, Stalybridge Celtic, Los Angeles Skyhawks, Barrow, Santa Barbara Condors and Formby before hanging up his boots.

He was capped twice by Scotland.

The Liverpool statement read: “The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron’s wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time. Flags across club sites will be lowered to half-mast today as a mark of respect.”