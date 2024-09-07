Former Dundee United and Liverpool ‘colossus’ Ron Yeats dies aged 86

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Former Dundee United and Liverpool ‘colossus’ Ron Yeats dies aged 86

Yeats was a key figure in Bill Shankly's imperious Reds side after making his mark with United

By Alan Temple
A young Ron Yeats making his way in the game with Dundee United
A young Ron Yeats making his way in the game with Dundee United. Image: DCT

Former Dundee United and Liverpool defender Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86.

Yeats, described as a “colossus” by iconic ex-Reds boss Bill Shankly upon his arrival from Tayside, had suffered with Alzheimer’s in recent years and the Anfield club announced his passing on Saturday morning.

Dundee United paid their respects on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Ron Yeats.

“The thoughts of everyone at Dundee United Football Club are with Ron’s family and friends at this time.”

Ron Yeats is mobbed by fans following Dundee United's promotion
Ron Yeats is mobbed by fans following Dundee United’s promotion. Image: DCT

Hailing from Aberdeen, Yeats joined United in late 1957 under boss Tommy Gray and, while he made an immediate impact with his stellar showings, he truly flourished under the tutelage of Jerry Kerr.

Such was his importance to the side, Kerr personally ensured his towering centre-back would be released from his mandated National Service in Aldershot every Saturday in order to play for the Terrors during the 1959/60 campaign.

It was an inspired plea, with Yeats playing almost every match as United won promotion to the top-flight at the end of the season.

Ron Yeats, left, and Peter Prior at Dundee United
Ron Yeats, left, and Peter Prior at Dundee United. Image: DCT.

Anfield icon

Having caught the eye of compatriot Shankly, Yeats, who played 118 times for United, was tempted to Liverpool for £30,000 in 1961, a princely sum at the time, and swiftly installed as captain.

Just as he achieved at United, Yeats was pivotal to lifting the Reds out of the doldrums of Second Division football. However, he went a step further with the Merseyside men, helping them embark upon a golden era.

Liverpool captain Ron Yeats leads his Liverpool side out.
Liverpool captain Ron Yeats leads his Liverpool side out.

One of the foundation stones on which the club’s incredible success of Shankly and Bob Paisley was built, he won the title twice (1963/64 and 1965/66) and became the first Liverpool captain to lift the FA Cup in 1965.

He played 454 times for Liverpool, the the 22nd-highest figure in the club’s history. Only Steven Gerrard captained the Reds on more occasions.

Yeats went on to represent Tranmere Rovers, Stalybridge Celtic, Los Angeles Skyhawks, Barrow, Santa Barbara Condors and Formby before hanging up his boots.

He was capped twice by Scotland.

The Liverpool statement read: “The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron’s wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time. Flags across club sites will be lowered to half-mast today as a mark of respect.”

