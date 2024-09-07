Dundee Kirkcaldy to Dundee railway line closed at Leuchars after signalling fault Disruption is expected to continue until 3pm. By Ellidh Aitken September 7 2024, 1:41pm September 7 2024, 1:41pm Share Kirkcaldy to Dundee railway line closed at Leuchars after signalling fault Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5077559/railway-line-kirkcaldy-dundee-closed-leuchars/ Copy Link 0 comment The railway line is closed at Leuchars. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The railway line between Kirkcaldy and Dundee has been closed at Leuchars due to a signalling fault. National Rail says trains will be cancelled, delayed or revised as a result. Disruption is expected to continue until 3pm. Passengers will be able to travel on services between Edinburgh and Stirling to connect to trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen via Dundee. ScotRail posted on X: “Due to a fault with the signalling system, both lines are closed via Leuchars. “Services will be unable to run here at this time. “Staff are heading to the site and will arrive shortly. “We will provide a further update once we receive an update from teams on the grounds.”
Conversation