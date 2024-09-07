Kirkcaldy to Dundee railway line closed at Leuchars after signalling fault

The railway line between Kirkcaldy and Dundee has been closed at Leuchars due to a signalling fault.

National Rail says trains will be cancelled, delayed or revised as a result.

Disruption is expected to continue until 3pm.

Passengers will be able to travel on services between Edinburgh and Stirling to connect to trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen via Dundee.

ScotRail posted on X: “Due to a fault with the signalling system, both lines are closed via Leuchars.

“Services will be unable to run here at this time.

“Staff are heading to the site and will arrive shortly.

“We will provide a further update once we receive an update from teams on the grounds.”