Home News Dundee

Police hunt for driver and two passengers who ‘ran off’ after car stopped in Dundee

The car was stopped in Lochee on Saturday afternoon.

By Kieran Webster
Police stopping a car on Coupar Angus Road in Dundee.
Police stopped a car on Coupar Angus Road in Dundee on Saturday. Image: Supplied

Police are searching for the driver and two passengers of a car that was stopped in Dundee.

Officers stopped the car on Coupar Angus Road in Lochee just after 1.30pm on Saturday.

The trio ran off, and police are continuing to attempt to trace them.

It is unknown why police officers stopped the car.

Traffic on Coupar Angus Road after the car was stopped.
The driver and two passengers ran off after the car was stopped. Image: Supplied

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, officers stopped a car on Coupar Angus Road, Dundee.

“The driver and two passengers from the car ran off from police.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace them.”

Conversation