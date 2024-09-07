Dundee Man, 35, charged after ‘disturbance’ on Dundee street Locals reported a large police presence on Ballindean Road on Friday evening. By Ellidh Aitken September 7 2024, 3:19pm September 7 2024, 3:19pm Share Man, 35, charged after ‘disturbance’ on Dundee street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5077572/ballindean-road-man-charged-disturbance-dundee/ Copy Link 1 comment Locals reported a large police presence on Ballindean Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A man has been charged after a “disturbance” in Dundee. Locals reported a large police presence on Ballindean Road on Friday evening. A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance. He is due to appear in court at a later date. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Friday, 6 September, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance at premises in Ballindean Road, Dundee. “Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance and is due to appear in court at a later date. “A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
