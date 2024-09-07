Man, 35, charged after ‘disturbance’ on Dundee street

A man has been charged after a “disturbance” in Dundee.

Locals reported a large police presence on Ballindean Road on Friday evening.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance.

He is due to appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.30pm on Friday, 6 September, 2024, we were called to a report of a disturbance at premises in Ballindean Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance and is due to appear in court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”