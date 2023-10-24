Plans for new Dusa building at Dundee University after discovery of Raac concrete

A new Dusa building is being planned at Dundee University after the discovery of Raac concrete in the existing site.

The Dundee University Students Association (Dusa) building has been partially closed since April due to potentially dangerous reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in its roof.

The Mono club, on level one, and Air Bar, on the fourth level, have both been shut.

The swimming pool, Liar Bar, enquiry centre and Premier shop have remained open and operating as normal.

Dusa is one of two Dundee University buildings partially closed after the discovery of Raac – which earlier this year forced the closure of dozens of schools in England.

New DUSA will provide ‘long-term solution’

In September Rose Jenkins, director of estates at the university, said “significant” works costing millions would be needed to make the buildings safe.

But Dundee University now says a replacement Dusa is in the pipeline – though no timescale has been confirmed.

Despite this, the university says there are no immediate plans to demolish the current Dusa building.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Since the discovery of Raac we have assessed several options, including repairing the existing roof.

“Doing so, however, would require the building to close for a significant period of time.

“The construction of a new Dusa building has always been a part of our long-term campus investment plans.

“Adopting this approach will not only provide a more viable long-term solution but will also enhance our student experience both currently and in the years to come.”

Raac is also present in a third area of the university, the Crawford Building, which houses Duncan of Jordanstone art students.

However, Ms Jenkins called this “inconsequential”.