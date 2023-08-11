Disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel operated on more than 100 patients during ‘supervision’

Disgraced former NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel carried out more than 100 operations after being placed under supervision before he was eventually suspended.

New Freedom of Information data reveals the rogue medic conducted a total of 141 surgeries between June 2013 and mid-December, when he was placed on leave.

He was able to continue botching operations on patients during this period, even though NHS Tayside admits being aware of concerns over his behaviour in June.

Campaigner Jules Rose, who had her tear gland removed by Mr Eljamel instead of a tumour, first went under the knife in August 2013.

She said the latest revelations are extremely worrying and raise questions about the supervision process.

Ms Rose – who was left with PTSD as a result of her horrific ordeal – told us: “My grave concern is the fact that NHS Tayside allowed Prof Eljamel to continue butchering patients whilst he was under so-called supervision.

“This is another strong reason why the only way for NHS Tayside to be held to account is through a public inquiry.”

Despite the demands of furious patients, the Scottish Government has repeatedly rejected demands for a full public probe to be held.

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “Mr Eljamel was suspended from NHS Tayside on December 10, 2013, following the outcome of the external review into his clinical practice.

“NHS Tayside apologises to former patients of the surgeon and remains committed to do whatever is required to support any independent process which is being set up by Scottish Government.

“The board continues to work with the government regarding these next steps and we would again encourage who has concerns about Mr Eljamel to contact the Patient Liaison Response Team.”

The new figures, obtained by the Scottish Tories, show Mr Eljamel carried out 30 operations in July, the first full month where he was being supervised by bosses.

He was at the helm for 33 surgeries in August, ten in September, nine in October, and 22 in November.

The doctor carried out an additional 13 operations in December, working right up until he was fully suspended by NHS Tayside.

In 2013 as a whole, Mr Eljamel’s last year practising in Scotland, he was trusted with performing a total of 249 surgeries.

More than 100 patients have now come forward claiming they were harmed at the hands of the bungling surgeon.

NHS Tayside bosses have repeatedly insisted they were completely in the dark about any concerns around Mr Eljamel before 2013.

But whistleblowers previously alleged the alarm was raised to the health board as early as 2009, four years before his suspension.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith said: “It’s deeply concerning that Mr Eljamel continued to be allowed to operate on such a huge number of patients after his malpractice had been flagged up to NHS Tayside.

“Tragically, and avoidably, this led to even more patients suffering as a result of his negligence and incompetence.

“The fact that information like this is having to be dragged out of the health board underlines the need for a full, independent public inquiry to get to the bottom of this appalling scandal.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the significant ongoing concern and distress being experienced by former patients of Mr Eljamel.

“The Scottish Government has committed to establishing an independent commission that could engage directly with former patients and deliver answers quicker than a public inquiry would.”