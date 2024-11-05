Dundee star Ziyad Larkeche on dramatic Kilmarnock strike as he reveals what felt like ‘another win’ post-match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Ziyad Larkeche on dramatic Kilmarnock strike as he reveals what felt like ‘another win’ post-match

The Frenchman dedicated his goal to Mo Sylla and his new son.

Ziyad Larkeche enjoys his winner for Dundee against Kilmarnock. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Sunday was a day of wins upon wins for Dundee’s man of the moment Ziyad Larkeche.

The former PSG youngster has steadily made himself a fans favourite at Dens Park and cemented that with a remarkable stoppage-time winner against Kilmarnock at the weekend.

It was his third goal in dark blue but his most crucial as he earned his side all three points with his 95th-minute winner.

The goal capped a superb fightback from the Dark Blues as they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Larkeche admitted he’d earned a hug and a kiss from goalkeeper Jon McCracken after the keeper’s first-half howler counted for nought thanks to the wing-back’s late finish.

Jon McCracken thanks Ziyad Larkeche at full-time. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Great feeling

The three points got Dundee out of a rut, ending a run of three straight home defeats.

“It was a great feeling, for the club first of all and for the fans also,” Larkeche said of his winner.

“I think they deserve this win, especially at home.

“It was a great win, and the mentality was also excellent so I’m really happy.

“Considering the recent form and the defeats and stuff, it may be a whole build-up.

“I think in the game of football you need to pick up points, that’s the reality.

Ziyad Larkeche wins it for Dundee with his third goal of the season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
“Sometimes you can play good football but the reality is to win games.

“Especially to come from 2-0 down, we showed great character, so I’m really happy.”

‘Big smile’

The quartet of French players at Dundee are a close bunch with Larkeche and Billy Koumetio already good mates before joining up together at Dens Park.

Mo Sylla was already at the club while Julien Vetro joined on loan from Burnley after leaving Bordeaux in the summer.

Dundee goalscorer Ziyad Larkeche jokes with compatriot Mo Sylla after Dundee beat Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Runnacles/Shutterstock
Sunday was a day of ups and downs for the latter two.

Vetro fell ill pre-match and was taken to hospital after fainting while Sylla had only been back in the country less than 24 hours after the birth of his baby boy Kasim.

Manager Tony Docherty revealed post-match he’d flown back from Paris for the Sunday clash after his son was born on Saturday.

“Coming all the way into Paris, seeing his child born, coming back, it’s incredible,” Larkeche said.

“First of all, I think the game was delayed because Julian was not feeling well.

“He’s one of my close friends here and I was really concerned. To see him after the game with a big smile, coming back from the hospital that was like another win.

Julien Vetro
“I was really happy for that and also knowing Mo, he was always likely to come back because of the importance of this game.

“I dedicate this goal and this win also for Mo and for his new boy.

“So yeah, this win is also for Kasim.”

Conversation