Dundee star Ziyad Larkeche on dramatic Kilmarnock strike as he reveals what felt like ‘another win’ post-match

Sunday was a day of wins upon wins for Dundee’s man of the moment Ziyad Larkeche.

The former PSG youngster has steadily made himself a fans favourite at Dens Park and cemented that with a remarkable stoppage-time winner against Kilmarnock at the weekend.

It was his third goal in dark blue but his most crucial as he earned his side all three points with his 95th-minute winner.

The goal capped a superb fightback from the Dark Blues as they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Larkeche admitted he’d earned a hug and a kiss from goalkeeper Jon McCracken after the keeper’s first-half howler counted for nought thanks to the wing-back’s late finish.

Great feeling

The three points got Dundee out of a rut, ending a run of three straight home defeats.

“It was a great feeling, for the club first of all and for the fans also,” Larkeche said of his winner.

“I think they deserve this win, especially at home.

“It was a great win, and the mentality was also excellent so I’m really happy.

“Considering the recent form and the defeats and stuff, it may be a whole build-up.

“I think in the game of football you need to pick up points, that’s the reality.

“Sometimes you can play good football but the reality is to win games.

“Especially to come from 2-0 down, we showed great character, so I’m really happy.”

‘Big smile’

The quartet of French players at Dundee are a close bunch with Larkeche and Billy Koumetio already good mates before joining up together at Dens Park.

Mo Sylla was already at the club while Julien Vetro joined on loan from Burnley after leaving Bordeaux in the summer.

Sunday was a day of ups and downs for the latter two.

Vetro fell ill pre-match and was taken to hospital after fainting while Sylla had only been back in the country less than 24 hours after the birth of his baby boy Kasim.

Manager Tony Docherty revealed post-match he’d flown back from Paris for the Sunday clash after his son was born on Saturday.

“Coming all the way into Paris, seeing his child born, coming back, it’s incredible,” Larkeche said.

“First of all, I think the game was delayed because Julian was not feeling well.

“He’s one of my close friends here and I was really concerned. To see him after the game with a big smile, coming back from the hospital that was like another win.

“I was really happy for that and also knowing Mo, he was always likely to come back because of the importance of this game.

“I dedicate this goal and this win also for Mo and for his new boy.

“So yeah, this win is also for Kasim.”