Perthshire school strikes could be off as Unison receives ‘credible’ offer

Families across Perth and Kinross were caught up in two weeks of industrial action targeting First Minister John Swinney's constituency.

By Justin Bowie
Schools were on strike across Perth and Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Schools were on strike across Perth and Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

School strike chaos in John Swinney’s Perthshire constituency could be at an end after trade union bosses revealed a “credible” offer has been reached for staff.

Children across Perth and Kinross – including the first minister’s son – were off school for two weeks from October 21 due to industrial action taken by Unison.

The strikes targeted Mr Swinney’s constituency despite two other trade unions accepting a new pay deal.

Scottish Government insiders say the first minister was privately furious by the focused action.

Unison said action was taken to help school support staff, but faced accusations it was really to boost the wages of well-paid council managers.

Last week it emerged further disruption could follow in the region if the long-running pay dispute was not resolved.

Unison now says the walkout led to “fresh commitments” from councils and the Scottish Government.

Government sources say the trade union felt backed into a corner and used the latest offer as a way to avert further strikes.

First Minister and Perthshire MSP John Swinney. Image: PA

First Minister Mr Swinney claimed there was “no justification” for the strikes and warned his own son was among the pupils being “singled out”.

He told The Courier: “I am pleased that Unison is recommending to its members that this pay dispute should end.

“I hope their members agree so that there will be no more disruption to education in Perth and Kinross.”

A pay deal has been reached following the strike. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

GMB and Unite had an accepted an offer which would see staff pay rise by 67p per hour or 3.% – whichever was higher.

Unison said Holyrood and local government body Cosla have agreed to a new pay protocol, along with a minimum hourly rate of £15 and a reduced working week.

The trade union will now consult its members on the fresh deal.

Collette Hunter, the trade union’s local government chairwoman, said: “Perth and Kinross members working in education establishments and all our members who rejected the earlier offer have secured these fresh commitments from the Scottish Government and councils.

“Our members’ resolve and action has secured a route to a credible offer on pay before April 2025.”

Conversation