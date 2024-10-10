John Swinney says son among Perthshire pupils ‘singled out’ in union’s school strike threat

John Swinney described how his son is among the Perthshire pupils who will be hit by school strikes directly targeting his constituency.

The SNP leader said it was “unacceptable” to “single out” his constituents purely because of his role as first minister.

“I think there is absolutely no justification for my constituents to be targeted,” he said during First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood on Thursday.

Industrial action from Unison means school staff are set to strike for two weeks from October 21 due to an ongoing pay row.

The mass walkout will come right after the October holidays, meaning schools face being shut for up to a month.

Trade union bosses believe focusing on the SNP leader’s Perthshire North seat will stress the importance of their demands.

In parliament today, Mr Swinney said two trade unions, Unite and GMB, have already voted to accept a new pay deal.

But Unison members are angry a proposed pay rise of 3.6% – or 67p per hour if that is higher – will not match the 5.5% increase offered to many other public sector workers.

‘Deadly serious’

Mr Swinney continued: “I take this issue deadly seriously as a parent of a school pupil who stands to be affected by this in Perth and Kinross.

“For my constituents to be singled out for treatment just because their MSP happens to be the first minister is absolutely unacceptable.

“I do hope that there can be some dialogue with the local authority employers to bring this to a conclusion.”

Mr Swinney said there is “no more money available” for an improved pay offer.

On Tuesday, Unison Perth and Kinross branch secretary Stuart Hope said: “Taking action like this is the last thing school and early years staff want to do.

“Employees are taking this first stand on behalf of all local government workers because they’ve seen a decade of pay cuts.”

The trade union invited Mr Swinney to join workers on the picket line and listen to how they feel.