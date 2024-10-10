John Swinney says son among Perthshire pupils ‘singled out’ in union’s school strike threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

John Swinney says son among Perthshire pupils ‘singled out’ in union’s school strike threat

School staff plan to walk out for two weeks as Unison directly target the first minister’s constituency.

By Justin Bowie
First Minister John Swinney with his son Matthew. Image: PA.
First Minister John Swinney with his son Matthew. Image: PA.

John Swinney described how his son is among the Perthshire pupils who will be hit by school strikes directly targeting his constituency.

The SNP leader said it was “unacceptable” to “single out” his constituents purely because of his role as first minister.

“I think there is absolutely no justification for my constituents to be targeted,” he said during First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood on Thursday.

Industrial action from Unison means school staff are set to strike for two weeks from October 21 due to an ongoing pay row.

The mass walkout will come right after the October holidays, meaning schools face being shut for up to a month.

School staff are set to strike in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Trade union bosses believe focusing on the SNP leader’s Perthshire North seat will stress the importance of their demands.

In parliament today, Mr Swinney said two trade unions, Unite and GMB, have already voted to accept a new pay deal.

But Unison members are angry a proposed pay rise of 3.6% – or 67p per hour if that is higher – will not match the 5.5% increase offered to many other public sector workers.

‘Deadly serious’

Mr Swinney continued: “I take this issue deadly seriously as a parent of a school pupil who stands to be affected by this in Perth and Kinross.

“For my constituents to be singled out for treatment just because their MSP happens to be the first minister is absolutely unacceptable.

“I do hope that there can be some dialogue with the local authority employers to bring this to a conclusion.”

Mr Swinney said there is “no more money available” for an improved pay offer.

On Tuesday, Unison Perth and Kinross branch secretary Stuart Hope said: “Taking action like this is the last thing school and early years staff want to do.

“Employees are taking this first stand on behalf of all local government workers because they’ve seen a decade of pay cuts.”

The trade union invited Mr Swinney to join workers on the picket line and listen to how they feel.

More from Politics

Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside staff provide statements to police investigation
Polling expert Sir John Curtice
John Curtice says SNP in 'doldrums' despite Dundee election wins
2
Council tax bill
How Tayside debt collection trial could ease child poverty
Our Arbroath is already having to navigate funding uncertainty. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Our Arbroath invite PM Sir Keir Starmer to town amid £20m levelling-up limbo
3
Finavon was devastated by Storm Babet.
'Forgotten' Angus hamlet fears repeat of Storm Babet devastation
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel inquiry: Patients share their views in first public hearing as major gap identified
NHS Tayside has had a 400% spike in referrals. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside children's mental health delays as referrals spike by 400%
6
The results will be a blunt reality check to new Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Dundee by-election results show voters sceptical of Labour and Keir Starmer
5
First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney with the new Dundee City councillors Lee Mills (left) and Jimmy Black. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
John Swinney: Double Dundee election victory shows city's trust in SNP
32
CR0049978 First Minister John Swinney in Perth
John Swinney has no idea whether his dad votes SNP or backs independence

Conversation