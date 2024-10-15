John Swinney says ‘no justification’ for Perthshire strike set to close schools for two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

John Swinney says ‘no justification’ for Perthshire strike set to close schools for two weeks

First Minister John Swinney - whose constituency is being targeted - said he was deeply disappointed by the action over pay.

By Alasdair Clark
First Minister John Swinney in Perth
First Minister John Swinney during a visit to Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

First Minister John Swinney says there is “no justification” for a strike set to close schools in his Perthshire constituency for two weeks.

Primary schools and early learning and childcare (ELC) settings will likely close during the planned walkout from October 21.

The council hopes secondary schools will be able to remain open.

Mr Swinney told The Courier he remains deeply concerned and disappointed by the strike action taken by Unison, which is targeting his Perthshire North constituency.

The trade union says it wants to “bring home” the importance of finding a fair pay settlement.

John Swinney ‘deeply concerned’ over Perth school strike

Unison staff striking outside Viewlands Primary School in 2023.
Unison staff striking outside Viewlands Primary School in 2023. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Swinney said: “I remain deeply concerned and deeply disappointed by this situation.

“I believe there is no justification for this industrial action that will target the parents and pupils of Perthshire North when what was asked for by the unions had been delivered – and accepted by members of two of the three unions concerned.”

Two other unions have both voted to accept the pay rise offered, but Unison says it is out of line with what has been offered to other public sector workers.

Government told to halt ‘severe decline’ in council funding

Unison’s Perth and Kinross branch secretary Stuart Hope said the SNP government must tackle the “severe decline” in local government funding.

He said previously: “Taking action like this is the last thing school and early years staff want to do.

“Employees are taking this first stand on behalf of all local government workers because they’ve seen a decade of pay cuts and they see other sectors being offered deals of greater value.

“A fair pay deal should have been in place from 1 April, but six months later it’s still not been agreed.

“Instead, the employer has imposed a wage rise rejected by a majority of the workers Unison represents. Yet again local government staff are being forced to strike to simply get fair pay.”

More from Scottish politics

Dundee University economics expert Morris Altman.
Dundee economics expert slates Labour's winter fuel payment cuts
Alex Salmond Dundee
Alex Salmond in pictures across Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus
Former Dundee nurse Pam Woodfield - who worked with Sam Eljamel.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm a Dundee nurse who worked with Eljamel - then he botched my…
3
Brian Cox and Alex Salmond
Dundee's Brian Cox reveals how Alex Salmond changed his mind on politics and independence
14
Former first minister Alex Salmond.
Former first minister Alex Salmond dies aged 69
21
Concerned members of the Langlands Primary School board in 2005 at a meeting to discuss the future of the school, which closed in 2006. Falling school rolls were at least in part due to affordable housing pressures. Image: DC Thomson
Has St Andrews tourism and student boom led to a ‘death of community’ for…
15
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel is being investigated by police.
EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal Eljamel police faced ‘challenging’ hunt for medical experts
3
First Minister John Swinney with his son Matthew. Image: PA.
John Swinney says son among Perthshire pupils 'singled out' in union's school strike threat
Eljamel working in a hospital in Libya.
Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside staff provide statements to police investigation
Polling expert Sir John Curtice
John Curtice says SNP in 'doldrums' despite Dundee election wins
2

Conversation